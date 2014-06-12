WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. contractors associated
with U.S. military sales to Iraq are being relocated by their
companies due to security concerns, the State Department said on
Thursday.
Spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to say how many contractors
were being relocated and their location.
"We can confirm that U.S. citizens, under contract to the
Government of Iraq, in support of the U.S. Foreign Military
Sales (FMS) program in Iraq, are being temporarily relocated by
their companies due to security concerns in the area," Psaki
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)