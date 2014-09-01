A TV screen is pictured before a special session of the Human Rights Council on Iraq at the United Nations Europeans headquarters in Geneva September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA Islamist fighters have carried out atrocities on "an unimaginable scale" in months of fighting with Iraqi forces, who have also killed detainees and shelled civilian areas, a U.N. official said on Monday.

There is "strong evidence" Islamic State and allied groups have carried out targeted killings, forced conversions, sexual abuse and torture in Iraq, U.N. Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Flavia Pansieri said, opening an emergency debate on the conflict in Geneva.

Iraq's human rights minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, told the session that Islamic State militants, "oozing with barbarity", threatened his country and the world, but did not immediately respond to allegations against state troops.

Islamic State has grabbed large areas of Iraq and neighbouring Syria, declaring a cross-border caliphate and driving hundreds of thousands from their homes. At least 1,420 people were killed in Iraq in August alone, U.N. figures showed on Monday.

The one-day U.N. Human Rights Council session, called by Iraq with the support of allies including the United States, is expected to agree to Baghdad's request to send a team of U.N. experts to investigate crimes committed in the conflict.

"The reports we have received reveal acts of inhumanity on an unimaginable scale," Pansieri told the Council, on its first meeting about the latest surge in violence. She later told Reuters she was referring to Islamic State.

Iraqi government forces, police and allied militia had also committed acts that may amount to war crimes, she said.

"TRANS-NATIONAL PHENOMENON"

Human Rights Watch said on Monday it had "credible evidence" including photographs that Islamic State forces had used ground-fired cluster munitions in northern Syria - the first known use of cluster munitions by the militants, although the New York-based watchdog says government forces have used them since 2012.

Pansieri said she was particularly worried about the persecution of Christians, Yazidis, Shia, Turkmen and other ethnic groups by Islamic State forces that have swept through western and northern Iraq.

Such "ethnic and religious cleansing" may amount to crimes against humanity, she said.

Children belonging to targeted minorities have been forcibly recruited and positioned on front lines to shield its fighters or made to donate blood, she said. Women are beaten for breaking rules requiring them to be veiled and escorted by men.

Iraqi police have also executed detainees in Tal Afar and government-allied militias opened fire on a mosque in Khanaqin district northeast of Baghdad killing 73 men and boys, she said.

Iraqi soldiers have shelled towns and carried out air strikes near Kirkuk, Falluja, and Salahuddin, killing and injuring many dozens of civilians, she added.

Iraq's minister al-Sudani told the session Islamic State was threatening the makeup of his country.

"The land of ancient Babylon is subjected to threats starting to its very independence, they are attempting to change its demographic and cultural composition," he said in Arabic.

Islamic State was not just a problem for his country, he added. "It is a trans-national phenomenon that poses an imminent danger to all countries of the world, it defies all human rights principles and international law."

"BURNED ALIVE, BEHEADED"

The U.S. ambassador to the rights forum, Keith Harper, urged Iraq's Prime Minister designate Haider al-Abadi to set up a multi-ethnic government that would investigate all allegations against government forces and "terrorist groups".

"The stories that have emerged from ISIL's (Islamic State's) bloody assault on Iraq are the ones of nightmares. Christians and others have been driven from their homes with the threat of 'convert or die'," Harper said.

"The Yazidis have been buried alive, beheaded or killed in mass executions," he said.

Western and Gulf countries denounced Islamic State abuses. "This organisation has nothing to do with Islam, even if they carry the name," said Kuwait's ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim.

But Russia and its ally Syria blamed Western and Arab states for allowing the Sunni extremists to thrive in the region.

Russia had supplied arms to counter Islamic State in Iraq, including Sukhoi 25 strike aircraft, ambassador Alexey Borodavkin said.

"ISIL acquired a huge potential: it now controls colossal financial resources that it has seized, is pursuing illegal oil trade and has a considerable arsenal of modern weaponry. All this could have been avoided if the international community had taken measures at the time to remove this cancer at an early stage of its formation," he said.

(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva and Alexander Dziadosz in Beirut; Editing by Tom Heneghan)