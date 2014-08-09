DOHA Aug 9 Dubai's Emirates said on
Saturday it had suspended flights to the Iraqi Kurdish capital
Arbil due to increased security concerns, UAE's state news
agency (WAM) reported.
An Emirates spokesman said the airline will continue to
operate daily, non-stop flights between Dubai and Basra, along
with its four-times weekly service to Baghdad.
"We are closely monitoring the situation along with
international agencies, and will never compromise the safety of
our passengers and crew," the spokesman said.
On Friday, U.S. warplanes bombed Islamist fighters marching
on Arbil after President Barack Obama said Washington must act
to prevent "genocide".
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways this week suspended all flights
to Arbil and re-routed other flights to avoid conflict airspace
in Iraq.
Air France-KLM, Britain's Virgin Atlantic
and Germany's Air Berlin also said earlier this week
they were not flying over Iraqi airspace for security reasons.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday
restricted U.S. airlines and commercial operators from flying
over Iraq while armed conflict raged and the United States
launched air strikes.
The FAA had previously, on Aug. 1, restricted U.S. airlines
from flying at or below 30,000 feet (9,100 meters) over Iraq.
The latest order will be reviewed by year-end, the FAA said.
