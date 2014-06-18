DUBAI, June 18 The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday it was recalling its ambassador to Baghdad for consultations, saying it was worried that the Iraqi government's "sectarian" policies could heighten political tensions and worsen security there.

In a statement carried on the official WAM news agency, the foreign ministry added that the UAE, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, opposed any interference in Iraq's affairs and sought the creation of a national unity government there. (Reporting by Amena Bakr; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)