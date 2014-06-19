ISTANBUL, June 19 A group of 44 foreign
nationals including four Turkish citizens seized on Wednesday by
tribal groups in the Iraqi oil hub of Kirkuk have been released,
a Turkish foreign ministry official said on Thursday.
Ethnic Turkmens in the region helped secure the release of
the group, which included Asian workers and engineers, without
the need for a military operation, the official said. He did not
have details of the nationalities involved.
Separately, Sunni insurgents have been holding 80 Turks
including soldiers, diplomats and children for more than week in
the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.
The Turkish government has said they are unharmed and
efforts are under way to secure their release.
An array of armed Sunni groups, spearheaded by militants
from the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), have
seized parts of Iraq in a lightning offensive, threatening the
fragmentation of the country.
