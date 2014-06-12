PARIS, June 12 France said on Thursday world
powers needed to act urgently to deal with the situation in Iraq
as the advance by Islamist militants put the country's unity in
doubt and posed a wider risk for the region.
"The advance of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
seriously puts into danger the unity and sovereignty of Iraq and
... it poses a serious threat to the stability of the region,"
Fabius said in a statement of ISIL fighters. "The international
community must imperatively deal with the situation."
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)