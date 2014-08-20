BERLIN Aug 20 Germany is prepared to send arms
to Kurdish security forces in northern Iraq fighting Islamic
State militants, Germany's foreign and defence ministers said on
Wednesday.
Military equipment such as helmets and security vests would
be sent immediately, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
said, adding that Berlin had agreed also to send weapons.
"We can imagine providing further equipment, including
weapons. Great Britain, Italy and France have decided to send
such goods and we are prepared to do so too," he told reporters.
"All these goods serve the purpose of helping put Kurdish
security forces in a position where they can withstand ISIS
attacks," he added.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Alexandra Hudson;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)