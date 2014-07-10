VIENNA, July 10 The U.N. nuclear agency said on Thursday it believed materials that Iraq said had been seized by insurgents were "low grade" and did not pose a significant security risk.

Iraq told the United Nations in a July 8 letter that "terrorist groups" had seized nuclear materials used for scientific research at a university in the country's north.

The International Atomic Energy Agency "is aware of the notification from Iraq and is in contact to seek further details," IAEA spokeswoman Gill Tudor said in an e-mail.

"On the basis of the initial information we believe the material involved is low-grade and would not present a significant safety, security or nuclear proliferation risk."

