WASHINGTON/ARBIL, Iraq Aug 7 President Barack
Obama said on Thursday he had authorized U.S. air strikes to
blunt the onslaught of Islamist militants in northern Iraq and
began airdrops of supplies to besieged religious minorities to
prevent a "potential act of genocide."
Obama, in his most significant response yet to the crisis,
said he approved "targeted" use of air power to protect U.S.
personnel if Islamic State militants advance further toward
Arbil, the capital of the Kurdish semi-autonomous region in
northern Iraq, or threaten Americans anywhere in the country.
He said air strikes, which would be the first carried out by
the U.S. military in Iraq since its withdrawal in 2011, could
also be used if necessary in support of Iraqi and Kurdish forces
trying to break the Islamists' siege of a mountaintop where tens
of thousands of civilians are trapped.
"Earlier this week, one Iraqi in the area cried to the
world, 'There is no one coming to help'," said Obama, who had
been reluctant to deepen U.S. military re-engagement in Iraq.
"Well, today America is coming to help."
In late-night remarks televised from the White House to a
war-weary American public, Obama insisted he would not commit
ground forces and had no intention of letting the United States
"get dragged into fighting another war in Iraq."
Obama took action amid international fears of a humanitarian
catastrophe engulfing tens of thousands of members of Iraq's
minority Yazidi sect driven out of their homes and stranded on
Sinjar mountain under threat from rampaging militants of Islamic
State, an al Qaeda splinter group.
Many Iraqi Christians have also fled for their lives.
"We can act carefully and responsibly to prevent a potential
act of genocide," said Obama, who described the militants as
"barbaric."
Obama was responding to urgent appeals from Iraqi and
Kurdish authorities to help halt Islamic State's relentless
advance across northern Iraq and to deal with the unfolding
humanitarian crisis.
However, questions were quickly raised in Washington about
whether selective U.S. attacks on militant positions and
humanitarian airdrops would be enough to shift the balance on
the battlefield against the Islamist forces.
"I completely support humanitarian aid as well as the use of
air power," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted after
Obama's announcement. "However the actions announced tonight
will not turn the tide of battle."
BLACK FLAG OVER CHECKPOINT
The reason for U.S. alarm was clear.
Reuters photographs on Thursday showed what appeared to be
Islamic State fighters controlling a checkpoint at the border
area of the Kurdistan, little over 30 minutes' drive from Arbil,
a city of 1.5 million that is headquarters of the Kurdish
regional government and many businesses.
The fighters had raised the movement's black flag over the
guard post. However, a Kurdish security official denied that the
militants were in control of the Khazer checkpoint. The regional
government said its forces were advancing and would "defeat the
terrorists," urging people to stay calm.
Obama, who has carefully avoided direct involvement in most
other recent Middle Eastern crises, made clear that preventing a
humanitarian catastrophe and averting the threat to American
lives and interests in Kurdistan were ample justification for
the use of U.S. military power.
However, seeking to keep some pressure on Iraqi Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki, Obama insisted on the need for an Iraqi
government that "represents the legitimate interests of all
Iraqis" in order to reverse the militants' momentum.
With the refugees on the mountaintop desperately short of
food, water and medicine, U.S. aircraft began dropping emergency
aid in the area shortly before Obama spoke on Thursday.
"When we have the unique capabilities to help avert a
massacre, then I believe the United States of America cannot
turn a blind eye," Obama said.
The Defense Department said U.S. planes dropped 72 bundles
of supplies, including 8,000 ready-to-eat meals and thousands of
gallons of drinking water for threatened civilians near Sinjar.
It said the planes flew from several air bases in the region
and included one C-17 and two C-130 transport planes escorted by
two F/A-18 Hornet fighter planes. They were over the drop area
for less than 15 minutes, flying at low altitude.
"We intend to stay vigilant and take action if these
terrorist forces threaten our personnel or facilities anywhere
in Iraq, including our consulate in Arbil and our embassy in
Baghdad," Obama said.
He sent in a small number of U.S. military advisers in June
to help the Iraqi government's efforts to fend off the Islamist
militant offensive but he was reluctant to take direct military
action. He had put the onus on Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim, to form
a more inclusive government to help defuse the crisis.
Washington's calculus appeared to shift after Islamic State,
which routed the Iraqi military in the north and seized a broad
swath of territory in recent months, made recent gains against
Kurdish forces and moved toward Arbil.
The decision on air strikes came after urgent deliberations
by a president who won the White House in 2008 on a pledge to
disentangle the United States from the long, unpopular Iraq war.
Until this week, most of Kurdistan had been protected by its
own armed forces, called the peshmerga. Hundreds of thousands of
Iraqis fleeing the Islamists, including Christians, Yazidis and
others, have taken refuge in the Kurdish area.
The Islamic State's Sunni Muslim militants have swept across
northwestern Iraq in recent weeks. The Islamic State views as
infidels Iraq's majority Shi'ites and minorities such as
Christians and Yazidis, a Kurdish ethno-religious community.
Sunni militants captured Iraq's biggest Christian town,
Qaraqosh, prompting many residents to flee in fear that they
would be subjected to the same demands they made in other
captured areas: leave, convert to Islam or face death.
INTERNATIONAL CONDEMNATION
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he was "deeply
appalled" by the attacks by Islamic State militants. The U.N.
Security Council condemned the group and called on the
international community to support the Iraqi government.
French President Francois Hollande's office said after he
spoke by telephone with Kurdistan president Masoud Barzani that
Paris was prepared to support forces engaged in the defence of
Iraqi Kurdistan. It did not say how.
A senior U.S. official said Washington was expediting
military assistance to Kurdish peshmerga troops.
Shares in energy companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan
plummeted on news of the sweeping Islamist advance toward
oilfields in the region.
The militants inflicted a humiliating defeat on Kurdish
forces in the weekend sweep, prompting tens of thousands of
Yazidis to flee. A Kurdish government security adviser said its
forces had staged a tactical withdrawal.
The Kurdish Regional Government's Ministry of Interior said
in a statement that "our victory is close."
Some of the many thousands trapped on Sinjar mountain have
been rescued in the past 24 hours, a spokesman for the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, adding
that 200,000 had fled the fighting.
Many of the displaced urgently need water, food, shelter and
medicine, he said before the U.S. airdrops began. A spokesman
for the U.N. agency for children said many on the mountain were
suffering from dehydration and at least 40 children had died.
Yazidis are regarded by the Islamic State as "devil
worshippers" and risk being executed by militants seeking to
establish an Islamic empire and redraw the Middle East map.
The plight of fleeing Christians prompted Pope Francis to
appeal to world leaders to help end what the Vatican called "the
humanitarian tragedy now under way" in northern Iraq.
The Islamic State poses the biggest threat to Iraq's
integrity since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Its fighters
and their Sunni allies also control a big chunk of western Iraq.
The group has deepened sectarian tensions, pushing Iraq back
to the dark days of the civil war that peaked in 2006-2007 under
U.S.-led occupation.
The Islamic State's gains have prompted Maliki to order his
air force to help the Kurds, whose reputation as fearsome
warriors was called into question by their defeat.
Critics blame Maliki for Iraq's crisis, accusing him of
promoting the interests of fellow Shi'ites at the expense of
Sunnis. Heavily armed Sunni tribes support the Islamic State,
although they do not share its ideology.
