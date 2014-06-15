((Adds U.S. comments on Kerry call with Iraqi foreign minister,
By Ahmed Rasheed and Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD, June 14 An offensive by insurgents that
threatens to dismember Iraq seemed to slow on Saturday after
days of lightning advances as government forces regained some
territory in counter-attacks, easing pressure on the Shi'ite-led
government in Baghdad.
As Iraqi officials spoke of wresting back the initiative
against Sunni militants, neighbouring Shi'ite Iran held out the
prospect of working with its longtime U.S. arch-enemy to help
restore security in Iraq.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he was reviewing
military options, short of sending troops, to combat the
insurgency.
Secretary of State John Kerry told Iraq's foreign minister
in a call on Saturday that U.S. assistance would only succeed if
Iraqi leaders set aside their differences and forged the
national unity needed to confront the insurgent threat.
The United States ordered an aircraft carrier moved into the
Gulf on Saturday, readying it in case Washington decides to
pursue a military option after insurgents overran areas in the
north and advanced on Baghdad.
Ships like the USS George H.W. Bush, which are equipped with
sophisticated anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, are often
used to launch airstrikes, conduct surveillance flights, do
search, rescue, humanitarian and evacuation missions, and
conduct seaborne security operations, a U.S. defense official
said.
Thousands of Iraqis responded to a call by the country's
most influential Shi'ite cleric to take up arms and defend the
country against the insurgency, led by the Sunni militant
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL.
In a visit to the city of Samarra, Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki vowed to rout the insurgents, whose onslaught has put
the future of Iraq as a unitary state in question and raised the
spectre of sectarian conflict.
The militant gains have alarmed Maliki's Shi'ite supporters
in both Iran and the United States, which helped bring him to
power after invading the country and toppling former Sunni
dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Oil prices have jumped over fears of ISIL disrupting exports
from OPEC member Iraq.
But having encountered little resistance in majority Sunni
areas, the militants have now come up against the army, which
clawed back some towns and territory around Samarra on Saturday
with the help of Shi'ite militia.
"We have regained the initiative and will not stop at
liberating Mosul from ISIL terrorists, but all other parts,"
said Major-General Qassim al-Moussawi, spokesman for the Iraqi
military's commander-in-chief, pointing out areas the army had
retaken on a map with a laser pen.
In the northeastern province of Diyala, at least seven
members of the Kurdish security forces were killed in an
airstrike, police said.
The secretary general of the Kurdish security forces said,
however, that only two people had died near the town of Jalawla
in what he described as shelling, and that it was not yet clear
whether Iraqi forces or militants were responsible.
The incident and divergent accounts show the potential for
security in Iraq to deteriorate further, given the deployment of
several heavily armed factions and shifting areas of control.
Militants in control of Tikrit, 45 km (27 miles) north of
Samarra, planted landmines and roadside bombs at the
city's entrances, apparently anticipating a counter-attack by
government forces. Residents said the militants deployed across
the city and moved anti-aircraft guns and heavy artillery into
position. Families began to flee north in the direction of
Kirkuk, an oil-rich city that Kurdish forces occupied on
Thursday after the Iraqi army fled.
IRAQI ARMY COUNTER-ATTACKS
Security sources said Iraqi troops attacked an ISIL
formation in the town of al-Mutasim, 22 km (14 miles) southeast
of Samarra, driving militants into the surrounding desert on
Saturday.
The army also reasserted control over the small town of
Ishaqi, southeast of Samarra, to secure a road that links the
city to Baghdad and the cities of Tikrit and Mosul farther
north.
Troops backed by the Shi'ite Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia helped
retake the town of Muqdadiya northeast of Baghdad, and ISIL was
dislodged from Dhuluiya after three hours of fighting with
tribesmen, local police and residents, a tribal leader said.
In Udhaim, 90 km (60 miles) north of Baghdad, Asaib and
police fought militants who earlier occupied the local municipal
building, an official there told Reuters, and they directed
mortar fire at the government protection force of the Baiji oil
refinery, Iraq's largest.
Masked jihadists under the black flag of ISIL aim to revive
a medieval caliphate that would span a fragmenting Iraq and
Syria, redrawing borders set by European colonial powers a
century ago and menacing neighbours like Iran and Turkey.
The White House said on Saturday that Obama had called
national security adviser Susan Rice on Friday night and on
Saturday morning to receive updates on the situation in Iraq.
"The president directed her to continue to keep him
appraised of the latest developments, as his national security
team continues to meet through the weekend to review potential
options," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
Kerry, in his call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar
Zebari, emphasized "that assistance from the United States would
only be successful if Iraqi leaders were willing to put aside
differences and implement a coordinated and effective approach
to forge the national unity necessary to move the country
forward and confront the threat of ISIL," the State Department
said.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Kerry
pledged $12 million in assistance and stressed that Baghdad
should assure its neighbours the war is not sectarian, but
against the insurgents.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, asked at a televised news
conference whether Tehran could work with the United States to
tackle ISIL, said: "We can think about it if we see America
starts confronting the terrorist groups in Iraq or elsewhere.
"We all should practically and verbally confront terrorist
groups," added Rouhani, a relative moderate who has presided
over a thaw in Iran's long antagonistic relations with the West.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier this week
that Tehran, which has strong leverage in Shi'ite-majority Iraq,
may be ready to cooperate with Washington against ISIL rebels.
The official said the idea of cooperating with the Americans
was being mooted within the Tehran leadership. For now,
according to Iranian media, Iran will send advisers and
weaponry, although probably not troops, to boost Baghdad.
U.S. officials said on Friday there had been no contact with
Iran over the crisis in Iraq. Asked about Rouhani's comments on
Saturday, a White House spokesman said he would have no further
comment.
Any initiative would follow a clear pattern of Iranian
overtures since the 2001 al Qaeda attacks on U.S. targets, which
led to quiet U.S.-Iranian collaboration in the overthrow of the
Taliban in Afghanistan and formation of a successor government.
The United States and Iran, adversaries since Iran's 1979
revolution toppled the U.S.-backed Shah, have long accused each
other of meddling in the Gulf and beyond, and have not
cooperated on regional security issues for more than a decade.
MALIKI: BEGINNING OF END FOR MILITANTS
Militants attacked the convoy of the custodian of the holy
shrine in Samarra, while he was en route to Baghdad. Sheikh
Haider al-Yaqoobi was not harmed, but 10 of his guards were
killed, a source in Samarra hospital said.
Maliki travelled on Friday to Samarra, one of the cities
targeted - alhough not seized - by ISIL fighters who now prevail
in a string of Sunni cities and towns running south from Mosul.
"Samarra will not be the last line of defence, but a
gathering point and launchpad," he told military officers after
Iraq's most influential Shi'ite cleric urged people to take up
arms and defend the country against the insurgents.
"Within the coming hours, all the volunteers will arrive to
support the security forces in their war against the gangs of
ISIL. This is the beginning of the end of them," Maliki, a
Shi'ite Muslim, said in comments broadcast on Iraqi television.
Maliki said the Cabinet had granted him unlimited powers to
confront insurgents. Last week, parliament failed to convene for
a vote on declaring a state of emergency due to a boycott by
most Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers.
In Basra, Iraq's main city in the mainly Shi'ite far south,
hundreds volunteered to join the battle against ISIL, heeding a
call to arms by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who commands
unswerving loyalty from most Iraqi Shi'ites.
Iran's Rouhani said he would review any request for help
submitted by Maliki, although none had been received yet. "We
are ready to help in the framework of international regulations
and laws," he said.
