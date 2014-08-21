(Adds U.S. officials, paragraphs 2, 18-22; adds links)
* Britons must combat glamorization of jihad -Muslim leader
* U.S. opens criminal investigation into Foley's death
* West should have attacked Islamic State earlier -Iraqis
* Obama, Cameron anxious to avoid new ground war in Iraq
* Hagel: Islamic State is imminent threat to U.S. interests
By Kate Holton and Raheem Salman
LONDON/BAGHDAD, Aug 21 A British Muslim leader
called for action on Thursday to tackle a jihadi sub-culture
after an Islamic State video showed a suspected Briton beheading
U.S. journalist James Foley, held hostage in Syria.
In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the
threat from Islamic State was "beyond anything we've seen" and
the U.S. Justice Department opened a criminal investigation
into the death of Foley on the video, which featured a masked
man speaking English with a British accent.
As Western officials tried to identify the man, the Muslim
Council of Britain denounced Foley's "abhorrent murder" and one
of its advisers urged anyone who knows the killer's identity to
contact the police.
Horror at the video spanned from the West to Baghdad, where
Iraqis asked why the United States and its allies had not
cracked down on Islamic State fighters long before they captured
large areas of Syria and Iraq.
Foley, 40, was beheaded by an Islamic State militant in the
video that surfaced on the Internet on Tuesday, and officials in
Washington revealed that U.S. special forces had tried
unsuccessfully to rescue him along with other American hostages
earlier this summer.
A firefight between the U.S. forces and Islamic State
militants during the rescue attempt appeared to be the first
direct ground engagement between the two sides.
The video caused particular shock in Britain, which is home
to about 2.7 million Muslims, although the hundreds of British
men fighting alongside the militants in Iraq and Syria have
created concern for some time.
Iqbal Sacranie, an adviser to the Muslim Council of Britain,
said Britons from across the country's communities had to stop
young men being seduced by radical ideologies.
"This sub culture of this 'jihadi-cool' - as they call it in
the media - within the margins of society ... that is the real
challenge," he told BBC Radio. "This is a problem that affects
all of us and it will only be dealt with more effectively if all
of us are working together on this."
Sacranie said the Muslim community was pushing the message
that "this is totally alien to Islam" and families were
reporting to the authorities when they discovered their sons had
headed to the Middle East to fight. He also told London's
Evening Standard newspaper that anyone who recognised the man in
the video had a duty to contact police.
JOHN, PAUL AND RINGO
The Guardian newspaper said a former hostage had identified
the masked man as the leader of three Britons who guarded
foreign hostages in the city of Raqqa - Islamic State's
stronghold in eastern Syria.
The BBC also reported that hostages had nicknamed their
three captors John, Paul and Ringo, after members of the Beatles
pop group.
Ghaffar Hussain, managing director of the counter-extremism
Quilliam Foundation, said it was almost inevitable that men who
had fought in Syria would return to plan attacks in Europe.
"It is disturbing that people born and raised in Britain and
who have gone to the same schools as us could have been
essentially indoctrinated to the extent where they can justify
raping women and chopping heads off," he said.
Four British Islamists - two of whom had been to al Qaeda
training camps in Pakistan - killed 52 people in suicide bomb
attacks on London in July 2005, and Britons have previously
appeared in graphic Islamist videos.
Until recently, Islamic State concentrated on establishing
its self-proclaimed caliphate in areas of Syria and Iraq it had
seized rather than on attacking the West, like al Qaeda - the
group from which it split.
But U.S. President Barack Obama's decision to order air
strikes on its fighters in Iraq appears to have changed this.
The beheading video also showed images of another U.S.
journalist, Steven Sotloff, whose fate the group said depends on
how the United States acts in Iraq. "The life of this American
citizen, Obama, depends on your next decision," the masked man
says.
In a Washington briefing on Thursday, Hagel said Islamic
State was as sophisticated as any group the United States had
seen and posed an imminent threat "to every interest we have,
whether it's in Iraq or anywhere else."
"They are beyond just a terrorist group. They marry
ideology, a sophistication of ... military prowess," Hagel said.
"They are tremendously well-funded. This is beyond anything
we've seen."
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff, suggested Islamic State would be a danger until it could
no longer count on safe havens in Syria.
"This is an organization that has an apocalyptic, end-of-
days strategic vision and which will eventually have to be
defeated," Dempsey said.
"To your question, can they be defeated without addressing
that part of their organization which resides in Syria? The
answer is no. That will have to be addressed on both sides of
what is essentially at this point a non-existent border."
In Baghdad, Iraqis expressed their horror at the video of
Foley's killing and questioned Western strategy on Islamic
State, which advanced out of Syria in June to capture several
major Iraqi cities, including Mosul, before the United States
intervened militarily.
"The killing is the crime of all crimes, whoever the victim
is," said Kareem Jamal, 55, an Arabic language teacher at a
secondary school.
"I wish the world superpowers had fought these criminal
groups in their incubators. The U.S. should have hit Islamic
State when they first appeared in Syria. Why didn't they hit
them when they first entered Mosul and other cities?"
Ali Mohammed Saeed, a 35-year-old doctor, called for deeper
Western involvement, almost three years after U.S. troops pulled
out of Iraq. "Air strikes are not enough, those criminals need
ground troops to kill them and kick them out."
British Prime Minister David Cameron has ruled out sending
troops to step up Britain's military involvement in Iraq, which
has so far been focused on delivering supplies to Kurdish forces
fighting Islamic State and using jets to conduct surveillance.
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards, Missy Ryan, Steve
Holland and David Alexander in Washington and William James in
London; Writing by David Stamp; editing by Philippa Fletcher and
Gunna Dickson)