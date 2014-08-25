(Adds car bombs, last paragraph)
By Stephanie Nebehay and Ahmed Rasheed
GENEVA/BAGHDAD, Aug 25 The United Nations on
Monday condemned "appalling, widespread" crimes by Islamic State
forces in Iraq, including mass executions of prisoners that
could amount to war crimes.
U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay condemned "grave,
horrific human rights violations" being committed by Islamic
State, a Sunni Muslim group which has seized large areas of Iraq
and Syria to the alarm of the Baghdad government and its allies
in the West.
Up to 670 prisoners from Badush prison in the city of Mosul
were killed by Islamic State on June 10, Pillay said in a
statement quoting survivors and witnesses to the "massacre" as
telling U.N. human rights investigators.
"Such cold-blooded, systematic and intentional killings of
civilians, after singling them out for their religious
affiliation, may amount to war crimes and crimes against
humanity," Pillay said.
Islamic State (ISIL) loaded 1,000 to 1,500 prisoners from
the jail on to trucks and took them for screening, Pillay said.
Sunni inmates were then separated and removed.
"ISIL gunmen then yelled insults at the remaining prisoners,
lined them up in four rows, ordered them to kneel and opened
fire," she said.
AIR POWER
Islamic State fighters have made gains against Kurdish
forces in the north in recent weeks, seizing towns, oilfields
and Iraq's largest dam. Backed by U.S. air power, Kurdish forces
later took back control of the Mosul dam.
An Islamic State video last week depicting the beheading of
American journalist James Foley prompted revulsion in the West
and calls for tougher action against the jihadists, including
taking the fight to them in Syria as well as Iraq.
Some experts have suggested that attacking Islamic State in
Syria should involve coming to some sort of arrangement with the
government of President Bashar al-Assad, seen in the West as a
pariah since an uprising against him began three years ago.
Syria said it would cooperate in any international efforts
to fight Islamic State in the country, after Washington signaled
it was considering extending the battle against the militants
into Syrian territory.
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem presented his country as a
vital partner in the war against Islamic State.
"Syria, geographically and operationally, is the center of
the international coalition to fight Islamic State," Moualem
said in a televised news conference. "States must come to it if
they are serious in combating terrorism," he added.
Asked about the prospect of U.S. air strikes against Islamic
State in Syria, Moualem said his government was ready to
cooperate with any country fighting militants. But air raids
without Damascus's approval would be seen as hostile acts.
While the White House indicated last week that it was
considering taking on Islamic State in Syria, Washington has
also supported the insurgency against Assad and there has been
no sign of any shift in U.S. policy toward him.
GERMANY KEEPS DISTANCE
Germany said on Monday it has had no diplomatic contacts
with the Assad government and no plans to rekindle ties because
of the threat posed by Islamic State.
The statement by a German foreign ministry spokesman
followed a report in The Independent, a British newspaper, which
said the United States had shared intelligence with Syria via
Germany's BND intelligence service.
"The regime of President Assad has committed unbelievable
injustice in every form during the civil war that has been
raging for 3-1/2 years. Nearly 200,000 people have died," the
spokesman, Martin Schaefer, told a news conference.
"To be honest it is very difficult to imagine that all this
can be ignored in the name of Realpolitik," he said.
Russia, Syria's major ally, urged Western and Arab
governments to overcome their distaste for Assad and engage with
him to fight Islamic State insurgents. "I think Western
politicians are already realizing the growing and fast-spreading
threat of terrorism," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
The growing perception in the West and in Baghdad that
Islamic State represents a threat to the region and beyond has
shaken old alliances and enmities.
While there have been suggestions that the West may find
itself dealing with Assad, old enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia
have united in welcoming this month's appointment of incoming
Shi'ite Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in Iraq.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
left for Riyadh on Monday, the state news agency IRNA reported.
This would mark the first visit to Saudi Arabia by a senior
government official since President Hassan Rouhani was elected
in 2013, promising to try to improve Tehran's relations in the
region and with the West.
Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia are enmeshed in a
struggle for influence in the Middle East and back opposing
sides in conflicts and political disputes in Iraq, Syria,
Lebanon, Bahrain and Yemen.
IRNA said Abdollahian was due to meet Saudi Foreign Minister
Prince Saud Al Faisal. Riyadh officials were not available to
comment, but Saudi-owned satellite news channel al-Arabiya said
the Iranian minister would arrive on Tuesday for talks.
The visit follows talks in Baghdad on Sunday between Abadi
and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who
reaffirmed Tehran's support for Iraq's territorial unity and its
fight against militants.
Abadi said on Monday that talks on forming a new government
were constructive and predicted a "clear vision" on a unified
administration would emerge within the next two days, state
television reported.
Abadi is tasked with forming a power-sharing government that
can tackle deepening sectarian violence and counter Islamic
State.
In Baghdad, a suicide bomb attack in a Shi'ite mosque on
Monday killed at least nine people and wounded 21, police and
medical sources said.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing, saying
in a statement that it was to avenge an attack on Friday when
Shi'ite militiamen opened fire in a Sunni mosque in Diyala
province north of Baghdad on Friday, killing 68 people.
Later on Monday, two car bombs killed at least 11 people and
wounded 25 in a mainly Shi'ite district of Baghdad, police and
medical sources said. One exploded in a busy street and another
at a restaurant in the Utaifiya district in the west-central
area of the capital.
