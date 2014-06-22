* ISIL militants captured Syria-Iraq border post on Saturday
* Two ISIL insurgents killed during attack north of Tikrit
* Towns along Euphrates open supply route for militants
By Kamal Namaa
ANBAR, Iraq, June 22 An al Qaeda splinter group
thrust east from a newly-captured Iraqi-Syrian border post on
Sunday, taking three towns in the western Anbar province in a
push to evict Iraqi security forces from Sunni Muslim areas,
witnesses and security sources said.
Sunni militants spearheaded by the Islamic State in Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL), a hardline al Qaeda offshoot, have pushed the
army from cities and towns across Iraq's north and west over the
past two weeks, shocking the Shi'ite-led government.
On Saturday, fighters seized the border post near the town
of al-Qaim, helping ISIL secure supply lines to Syria, where it
has exploited the chaos of the three-year-old uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad to establish a major presence.
ISIL's stated aim is to create an Islamic Caliphate which
ignores boundaries set by colonial powers a century ago. Sunni
tribes in the mostly desert border regions span both sides of
the frontier.
The fall of Qaim represented another step towards the
realization of ISIL's military goals, as a twentieth centry
border appeared to crumble in a day.
On Sunday, Sunni militants led by ISIL expanded their grip
to the towns of Rawa and Ana along the Euphrates River east of
al-Qaim, as well as the town of Rutba further to the south on a
road leading from Jordan to Baghdad.
A military intelligence official said troops had withdrawn
from Rawa and Ana after ISIL militants attacked the settlements
late on Saturday night.
"Army troops withdrew from Rawa, Ana and Rutba this morning
and ISIL moved quickly to completely control these towns," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They took
Ana and Rawa this morning without fighting."
The office for the prime minister's military command said it
had no immediate comment and would be giving an update on events
in a press conference later on Sunday.
The Euphrates towns are on a strategic supply route between
ISIL's positions in Iraq and in eastern Syria, where the al
Qaeda spinoff has taken a string of towns and strategic
positions from rival Sunni rebels over the past few days.
The last major Syrian town not in ISIL's hands in the
region, the border town of Albukamal, is controlled by the Nusra
Front, al Qaeda's branch in Syria which has clashed with ISIL
but also agreed to local truces at times.
STRATEGIC GAINS
ISIL, which began as al Qaeda in Iraq but was disowned by
the central organisation in February, has captured the north's
biggest city, Mosul, and pushed down the Tigris River valley,
seizing towns and taking large amounts of weaponry from the
fleeing Iraqi army.
Overnight, ISIL fighters attacked the town of al-Alam, north
of Tikrit, according to witnesses and police in the town. The
attackers were repelled by security forces and tribal fighters,
they said, adding that two ISIL fighters had been killed and two
others arrested.
State television reported that "anti-terrorism forces" in
coordination with the air force had killed 40 ISIL members and
destroyed five vehicles in fighting in Tikrit.
There was a lull in fighting at Iraq's largest refinery,
Baiji, 200 km (130 miles) north of the capital near Tikrit,
Sunday morning. The site had been transformed into a battlefield
since Wednesday as Sunni fighters launched an assault on the
plant. Militants entered the large compound, but were fended off
by Iraqi military units and currently surround the refinery's
main gates.
A black column of smoke rose from the site, but refinery
officials said it was the result of a controlled burn to deal
with waste from the site.
The advance has been driven by an amalgam of Sunni tribal
and Islamist militias, and former officers of Saddam Hussein's
Baath Party, united in their hatred of Maliki's Shi'ite-led
government, which they accuse of marginalising their sect. But
ISIL has spearheaded the revolt and assaults on cities and
towns.
IRAQ SPLINTERS
Relations between the diverse Sunni groups have not been
entirely smooth. On Sunday morning, clashes raged for a third
day between ISIL and Sunni tribes backed by the Naqshbandi Army,
a group led by former army officers and Baath party loyalists,
around Hawija, a Sunni bastion southwest of Kirkuk, local
security sources and tribal leaders said.
More than 10 people were killed in the clashes in the towns,
which lie southwest of Kirkuk, the sources said.
On Friday evening, ISIL and Naqshbani fighters began
fighting each other in Hawija, where a crackdown on a Sunni
protest over a year ago triggered unrest leading to the current
insurgency. Iraqi and Western officials believe that as ISIL and
other Sunni factions start to consolidate their control of
newly-won territories, they will start turning on each other.
U.S. President Barack Obama has offered up to 300 U.S.
special forces advisers to help the Iraqi government recapture
territory seized by Sunni armed groups including ISIL but has
held off on granting a request for air strikes.
The fighting has further splintered Iraq along sectarian
lines and highlighted divisions among regional powers,
especially Iran, which has said it would not hesitate to protect
Shi'ite shrines in Iraq if asked, and Saudi Arabia, which has
warned Iran to stay out of Iraq.
Iraq's Kurds have meanwhile expanded their territory in the
northeast to include the oil city of Kirkuk, which they regard
as part of Kurdistan.
The government has mobilised Shi'ite militia to send
volunteers to the front lines - thousands of fighters in
military fatigues marched in a Shi'ite slum of the capital
Baghdad on Saturday.
