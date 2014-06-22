ANBAR, Iraq, June 22 Sunni insurgents led by al Qaeda splinter group the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) captured three towns in Iraq's western Anbar province on Sunday, witnesses and security sources said.

"Army troops withdrew from Rawa, Ana and Rutba this morning and ISIL moved quickly to completely control these towns," a military intelligence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The office for the prime minister's military command said it had no immediate comment and would be giving an update on events in a press conference later on Sunday. (Reporting by Kamal Namaa and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Nick Macfie)