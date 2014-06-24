(Adds U.S. official, paragraphs 18-19; casualties, paragraph
21; U.S. personnel arrive, paragraphs 35-37)
* Government troops battle fighters for control of refinery
* U.S. sees Kurds as key to keeping Iraq from disintegrating
* Kurds have taken advantage of chaos to seize Kirkuk, oil
fields
By Lesley Wroughton
ARBIL, Iraq, June 24 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry urged leaders of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region on
Tuesday to stand with Baghdad in the face of a Sunni insurgent
onslaught that threatens to dismember the country.
Security forces fought Sunni armed factions for control of
the country's biggest oil refinery on Tuesday and militants
launched an attack on one of its largest air bases less than 100
km (60 miles) from the capital.
More than 1,000 people, mainly civilians, have been killed
in less than three weeks, the United Nations said on Tuesday,
calling the figure "very much a minimum".
The figure includes unarmed government troops machine-gunned
in mass graves by insurgents, as well as several reported
incidents of prisoners killed in their cells by retreating
government forces.
Kerry flew to the Kurdish region on a trip through the
Middle East to rescue Iraq following a lightning advance by the
Sunni fighters led by jihadis of the Islamic State in Iraq and
the Levant.
U.S. officials believe that persuading the Kurds to stick
with the political process in Baghdad is vital to keep Iraq from
splitting apart. "If they decide to withdraw from the Baghdad
political process, it will accelerate a lot of the negative
trends," said a senior State Department official who briefed
reporters on condition of anonymity.
Kurdish leaders have made clear that the settlement keeping
Iraq together as a state is now in jeopardy.
"We are facing a new reality and a new Iraq," Kurdish
President Massoud Barzani said at the start of his meeting with
Kerry. Earlier, he blamed Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's "wrong
policies" for the violence and called for him to quit, saying it
was "very difficult" to imagine Iraq staying together.
Kerry told Barzani that Iraq needed to stay united, a State
Department official said, referring to the Kurdish leader's
comments about wanting an independent state.
The official summarised Kerry's message as: "Whatever your
aspirations are for your future, your interests now in the
near-term are for a stable, sovereign and unified Iraq."
The 5 million Kurds, who have ruled themselves within Iraq
in relative peace since the 1990s, have seized on this month's
chaos to expand their own territory, taking control of rich oil
deposits.
Two days after the Sunni fighters launched their uprising by
seizing the north's biggest city Mosul, Kurdish troops took full
control of Kirkuk, a city they consider their historic capital
and which was abandoned by the fleeing Iraqi army.
The Kurds' capture of Kirkuk, just outside the boundary of
their autonomous zone, eliminates their main incentive to remain
a part of Iraq: its oil deposits could generate more revenue
than the Kurds now receive from Baghdad as part of the
settlement that has kept them from declaring independence.
Some senior Kurdish officials suggest in private they are no
longer committed to Iraq and are biding their time for an
opportunity to seek independence. In an interview with CNN,
Barzani repeated a threat to hold a referendum on independence,
saying it was time for Kurds to decide their own fate.
NEW GOVERNMENT
Washington has placed its hopes in forming a new, more
inclusive government in Baghdad that would undermine the
insurgency. Kerry aims to convince Kurdish leaders to join it.
In Baghdad on Monday, Kerry said Maliki assured him the new
parliament, elected two months ago, would meet a July 1 deadline
to start forming a new government. Maliki is fighting to stay in
power, under criticism for the ISIL-led advance.
Baghdad is racing against time as the insurgents consolidate
their grip on Sunni provinces.
The Sunni militants are "well positioned" to hold a broad
swathe of captured territory if Baghdad fails to produce a
robust counteroffensive, said a senior U.S. intelligence
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
ISIL has bolstered its ability to take and hold territory by
striking alliances with local Sunni religious leaders and
tribes, and by conscripting local men into its ranks, the U.S.
official said.
The Baiji refinery, a strategic industrial complex 200 km
(120 miles) north of Baghdad, remained a frontline early on
Tuesday. Militants said late on Monday they had seized it, but
two government officials said troop reinforcements had been
flown into the compound and fended off the assault.
Four people were killed and 12 wounded when four army
helicopters bombed the city of Baiji Tuesday evening, according
to local tribal sheiks, medics and eyewitnesses.
Local tribal leaders said they were negotiating with both
the Shi'ite-led government and Sunni fighters to allow the
tribes to run the plant if Iraqi forces withdraw. One of the
government officials said Baghdad wanted the tribes to break
with ISIL and other Sunni armed factions, and help defend the
compound.
The plant has been fought over since last Wednesday, with
sudden reversals for both sides and no clear winner so far.
In northeastern Iraq, violence continued between Sunni
militants and Kurdish peshmerga fighters. Police in Diyala
province said two peshmerga members were killed by a sniper and
two wounded in Jalawla, 115 km (70 miles) northeast of Baghdad.
Police in Kirkuk said gunmen shot dead a local ethnic
Turkmen government official in his car in the city centre.
In the town of Yathrib, 90 km (56 miles) north of Baghdad,
tribes aided by ISIL fighters attacked the huge al Bakr air
base, known under U.S. occupation as "Camp Anaconda", with
mortars, according to a security source and the deputy head of
the municipality.
Police and army forces also clashed with ISIL militants just
north of the town of Udhaim in nearby Diyala province, after
being driven out of the town into several villages around the
Himreen mountains, a militant hideout, security sources said.
In recent days, Baghdad's grip on the Western frontier with
Syria and Jordan has been challenged. One post on the Syrian
border has fallen to Sunni militants and another has been taken
over by the Kurds. A third crossing with Syria and the only
crossing with Jordan are contested, with anti-government
fighters and Baghdad both claiming control.
For ISIL, capturing the frontier is a step towards the goal
of erasing the modern border altogether and building a caliphate
across swathes of Iraq and Syria.
An Iraqi military spokesman said the government had carried
out air strikes on a militant gathering in the town of al-Qaim
near the Syrian border, which is under the control of the
coalition of Sunni armed groups, including ISIL.
A hospital official in Qaim said 17 people died in the
strikes and 52 were wounded, numbers that were impossible to
confirm independently.
POLITICAL FOUNDATION
Kerry thanked the Kurds for their "security cooperation" in
recent days, and said their forces were "really critical in
helping to draw a line with respect to ISIL".
Kurdistan now shares a border more than 1,000 km (620 miles)
long with territory held by insurgents. Militants have
skirmished with Kurdish peshmerga forces, but both sides have
sought to avoid an all-out confrontation for now.
U.S. President Barack Obama has offered up to 300 American
advisers to Iraq but held off granting a request by Maliki's
government for air strikes.
The Pentagon said about 40 special operations personnel
already in the country had been deployed to assess the state of
Iraq's security forces and how to help counter the insurgency.
About 90 additional troops have arrived in Iraq to begin
establishing a Joint Operations Center in Baghdad with Iraqi
forces. Another 50 U.S. military personnel are expected to
arrive within the next few days, the Pentagon said.
The U.S. military is also flying about 30 to 35 manned and
unmanned reconnaissance flights per day over Iraq to gain better
insight into the situation on the ground, the Pentagon said.
The insurgency has been fuelled by a sense of persecution
among many of Iraq's Sunnis, including armed tribes who once
fought al Qaeda but are now battling alongside the ISIL-led
revolt against Maliki's Shi'ite-led government.
Maliki's State of Law coalition won the most seats in the
election in April but still needs support from rival Shi'ite
factions as well as Kurds and Sunnis to keep him in power.
Some State of Law figures have suggested they could replace
Maliki to build a government around a less polarising figure,
although Maliki's allies say he has no plan to step aside.
His main foreign sponsors, Washington and Tehran, have both
called for a swift agreement on an inclusive government,
suggesting they may be ready to abandon the combative
64-year-old Shi'ite Islamist after eight years in power.
(Additional reporting by a reporter in Diyala and Mustafa
Mahmoud in Kirkuk; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Peter
Graff, David Stamp and Gunna Dickson)