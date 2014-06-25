(Adds suicide attack in Kirkuk)
* Mortars hit "Camp Anaconda"
* 40 U.S. special operations personnel in Iraq
* Government troops battle fighters for control of refinery
By Raheem Salman
BAGHDAD, June 25 Militants attacked one of
Iraq's largest air bases and seized control of several small
oilfields on Wednesday as U.S. special forces troops and
intelligence analysts arrived to help Iraqi security forces
counter a mounting Sunni insurgency.
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who is fighting for his
job and is under international pressure to create a more
inclusive government, said he supported starting the process of
forming a new cabinet within a week.
In northern Iraq the Sunni militants extended a two-week
advance that has been led by the hardline Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL) but also includes an amalgam of other
Sunni groups angered by Maliki's rule.
They blame Maliki for marginalising their sect during eight
years in power. The fighting threatens to rupture the country
two and a half years after the end of U.S. occupation.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pressed Iraqi officials
to form an "inclusive" government during a visit this week and
urged leaders of the autonomous Kurdish region to stand with
Baghdad against the onslaught.
A parliament session is planned within a week that will
start the process of forming a new government based on the
results of elections held in April. Maliki's Shi'ite-led State
of Law coalition won the most seats but needs support of other
Shi'ite groups, Sunnis and Kurds to build a government.
"We will attend the first session of parliament," Maliki
said on state television, adding the commitment stemmed from
"loyalty to our people" and respect for a call by Iraq's
foremost Shi'ite clergy.
On Friday, Shi'ite Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the most
respected cleric among Iraq's Shi'ite majority, called for the
government formation process to begin.
The fighting has knocked towns and cities across the north
and west from the central government's control. Northern Iraq's
largest city Mosul fell to Sunni insurgents on June 10.
Two days later, Kurdish forces moved into Kirkuk, where
violence also flared on Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew
himself up at the entrance of a crowded market, killing six
people and wounding 23, police and medics said.
The United Nations says more than 1,000 people, mainly
civilians, have been killed during the Sunni insurgents' advance
in Iraq, spearheaded by al Qaeda offshoot ISIL.
The figure includes unarmed government troops machine gunned
in mass graves by insurgents, as well as several reported
incidents of prisoners killed in their cells by retreating
government forces.
In addition to the bloodshed, close to a million people have
been displaced in Iraq this year. Amin Awad, director of Middle
East and North Africa bureau for the U.N. refugee agency, called
Iraq on Wednesday "a land of displacement".
INSURGENTS SEIZE OILFIELDS
U.S. President Barack Obama has ruled out sending ground
troops back to Iraq where they withdrew in 2011. He has offered
up to 300 American military advisers, about 130 of whom have now
been deployed. The advisers could gather information about
targets for future air strikes although no decision has been
taken to start American bombing.
Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said
late on Tuesday an initial group sent to establish an operations
centre included intelligence analysts and logistics experts as
well as special operations troops.
Another 50 U.S. military personnel working in the region are
expected to arrive within the next few days to create four
additional assessment teams, he said. U.S. military personnel
are also flying regular manned and unmanned reconnaissance
flights over Iraq.
Iraqi state television reported that newly arrived Pentagon
advisers met Baghdad's operations commander and agreed to set up
a joint operation command.
Baghdad is racing against time as the insurgents consolidate
their grip on Sunni provinces.
On Wednesday, militants overran the Ajeel oil site, 30 km
(20 miles) east of Tikrit, which contains at least three small
oilfields that produce 28,000 barrels per day, an engineer
working at the field said.
The engineer said local tribes had taken responsibility for
protecting the fields after police withdrew but that they also
left after the nearby town of al-Alam was seized by militants.
Ajeel is connected to two pipelines, one running to Turkey's
Ceyhan port and the other to the Baiji oil refinery, which
remained a frontline early on Wednesday.
State TV showed troop reinforcements flying into the
compound by helicopter to fend off the assault on Baiji, a
strategic industrial complex 200 km north of Baghdad.
Local tribal leaders said they were negotiating with both
the Shi'ite-led government and Sunni fighters to allow the
tribes to run the plant if Iraqi forces withdraw. One government
official said Baghdad wanted the tribes to break with ISIL and
other Sunni armed factions, and help defend the compound.
The plant has been fought over since last Wednesday, with
sudden reversals for both sides and no clear winner so far.
BORDER CROSSINGS FALL
The suicide bomber in Kirkuk blew himself up when police
stopped him as he tried to enter a crowded market in a mostly
Kurdish neighbourhood, police said. It was the first such attack
since Kurdish forces occupied the city two weeks ago.
"The suicide attacker was wearing Kurdish dress. Kurdish
security forces suspected he was hiding something under his
clothes, and when they tried to stop him at the entrance to
search him, he blew himself up," a Kurdish security source said.
The dead included two Kurdish security personnel.
Militants including ISIL and allied Sunni tribes battled
Iraqi forces in the town of Yathrib, 90 km north of Baghdad,
into the early hours of Wednesday, witnesses and the deputy head
of the municipality said. Four militants were killed, they said.
Insurgents have surrounded a massive air base nearby, which
was known as "Camp Anaconda" under U.S. occupation, and struck
it with mortars. Witnesses said the air base had been surrounded
on three sides.
Iraq's Defence Ministry said it had destroyed four fuel
tankers and three vehicles loaded with ammunition used by
militants, south of the town of Seniya, which is west of the
town of Baiji near the refinery.
In recent days, Baghdad's grip on the Western frontier with
Syria and Jordan has also been challenged.
One post on the Syrian border has fallen to Sunni militants
and another has been taken over by Kurds. A third crossing with
Syria and the only crossing with Jordan are contested, with
anti-government fighters and Baghdad both claiming control.
For ISIL, capturing the frontier is a step towards the goal
of erasing the modern border altogether and building a caliphate
across swathes of Iraq and Syria.
The group gained another boost in that direction when
members of Syria's al Qaeda wing, the Nusra Front, pledged
allegiance to it in the border town of Albu Kamal, strengthening
its control of the frontier.
ISIL supporters posted images online of what they said were
Nusra fighters taking an oath of loyalty to ISIL in the town.
"We cannot say (ISIL) controls Albu Kamal but we can say
they are now in Albu Kamal," said Rami Abdurrahman of the
British-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights. ISIL and the Nusra Front share hardline Sunni ideology
but have periodically fought against each other in Syria.
An Iraqi military spokesman said on Tuesday the government
had carried out air strikes on a militant gathering in the town
of al-Qaim near the Syrian border, which is under the control of
the coalition of Sunni armed groups, including ISIL.
Locals in al-Qaim and security officials in western Anbar
province accused Syria of carrying out the air raid. Western
security officials said it was still unclear which government
was responsible.
In northern Iraq's second largest city of Mosul, which has
been under the control of ISIL and other insurgents for over two
weeks, militants bombed a Shi'ite mosque in the Sharekhan
neighbourhood in the city's northern outskirts, residents said.
