By Oliver Holmes and Isabel Coles
BAGHDAD/ARBIL, June 26 Iraqi forces launched an
airborne assault on rebel-held Tikrit on Thursday with commandos
flown into a stadium in helicopters, at least one of which
crashed after taking fire from insurgents who have seized
northern cities.
Witnesses said battles were raging in the city, hometown of
former dictator Saddam Hussein, which fell to Sunni Islamist
fighters two weeks ago on the third day of a lightning offensive
that has given them control of most majority Sunni regions.
The helicopters were shot at as they flew low over the city
and landed in a stadium at the city's university, a security
source at the scene said. Government spokesmen did not respond
to requests for comment and by evening the assault was still not
being reported on state media.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said fierce
clashes ensued, centred around the university compound.
Ahmed al-Jubbour, professor at the university's college of
agriculture, described fighting in the colleges of agriculture
and sports education after three helicopters arrived.
"I saw one of the helicopters land opposite the university
with my own eyes and I saw clashes between dozens of militants
and government forces," he said.
Jubbour said one helicopter crash-landed in the stadium.
Another left after dropping off troops and a third remained on
the ground. Army snipers were positioning themselves on tall
buildings in the university complex.
Iraq's million-strong army, trained and equipped by the
United States, largely evaporated in the north after Sunni
fighters led by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant
launched their assault with the capture of the north's biggest
city Mosul on June 10.
But in recent days, government forces have been fighting
back, relying on elite commandos flown in by helicopter to
defend the country's biggest oil refinery at Baiji.
A successful operation to recapture territory inside Tikrit
would deliver the most serious blow yet against an insurgency
which for most of the past two weeks has seemed all but
unstoppable in the Sunni heartland north and west of Baghdad.
MALIKI UNDER PRESSURE
In the capital, the president's office confirmed that a new
parliament elected two months ago would meet on Tuesday, the
deadline demanded by the constitution, to begin the process of
forming a government.
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, whose Shi'ite-led State of
Law coalition won the most seats in the April election but needs
allies to form a cabinet, is under strong pressure from the
United States and other countries to swiftly build a more
inclusive government to undermine support for the insurgency.
Maliki confirmed this week that he would support the
constitutional deadlines to set up a new government, after
pressure from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who flew to
Baghdad for emergency crisis talks to urge him to act.
The 64-year-old Shi'ite Islamist is fighting for his
political life in the face of an assault that threatens to
dismember his country. Sunni, Kurdish and rival Shi'ite groups
have demanded he leave office, and some ruling party members
have suggested he could be replaced with a less polarising
figure, although close allies say he has no plan to step aside.
Fighters from ISIL - an al Qaeda offshoot which says all
Shi'ites are heretics who should be killed - have been assisted
in their advance by other, more moderate Sunni armed groups who
share their view that Sunnis have been persecuted under Maliki.
Washington hopes that armed Sunni tribal groups, which
turned against al Qaeda during the U.S. "surge" offensive of
2006-2007, can again be persuaded to switch sides and back the
government, provided that a new cabinet is more inclusive.
Kerry held talks with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia,
Jordan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as part of a
diplomatic push on Iraq. He was to travel to Saudi Arabia on
Friday for talks with King Abdullah on Iraq and Syria.
In Riyadh, King Abdullah ordered measures to protect his
nation against "terrorist threats" after heading a security
meeting to discuss the fallout from Iraq, the state news agency
said.
The United States, which withdrew its ground forces in 2011,
has ruled out sending them back but is despatching up to 300
military advisers, mostly special forces troops, to help
organise Baghdad's military response.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that an additional 50 troops
had arrived in Baghdad and the first of two Joint Operations
Centers had been activated.
The fighters have been halted about an hour's drive north of
Baghdad and on its western outskirts, but have pressed on with
their advances in areas like religiously mixed Diyala province
north of the capital, long one of Iraq's most violent areas.
On Thursday morning, ISIL fighters staged an assault on the
town of Mansouriyat al-Jabal, home to inactive gas fields where
foreign firms operate, in northeastern Diyala province. An Iraqi
oil ministry official denied fighters had taken the field.
A roadside bomb in Baghdad's Shi'ite northern district of
Kadhimiya killed eight people on Thursday, police and hospital
sources said.
SYRIA STRIKES
The ISIL-led advance has put the United States on the same
side as its enemy of 35 years Iran, the Middle East's main
Shi'ite power, as well as Iran's ally President Bashar al-Assad
of Syria, who is fighting ISIL in his country.
Locals in the Iraqi border town of al-Qaim, captured by ISIL
several days ago, say Syrian jets carried out strikes against
militants on the Iraqi side of the frontier this week, marking
the first time Assad's air force has come to Baghdad's aid.
Publicly, Baghdad, which operates helicopters but no jets,
said its own forces carried out the air strike. But a senior
Iraqi government official confirmed on condition of anonymity
that the strike was mounted by the Syrian air force.
Iran, which armed and trained some of Iraq's Shi'ite
militias, has pledged to intervene in Iraq if necessary to
protect Shi'ite holy places. Thousands of Shi'ites have answered
Maliki's call to join the armed forces to defend the country.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague arrived in Baghdad
on Thursday, reinforcing the international push for Maliki to
speed up the political process.
Under the official schedule, parliament will have 30 days
from when it first meets on Tuesday to name a president and 15
days after that to name a prime minister.
In the past the process has dragged out, taking nine months
to seat the government in 2010. Any delays would allow Maliki to
continue to serve as caretaker.
