* Seven civilians killed in army push to repel militants
from Muqdadiya base
* Death toll rises to 30 in suicide attack in Kirkuk
province
* Second session of parliament now set for Sunday
* PM Maliki's opponents accuse him of divisive rule
By Ahmed Rasheed and Maggie Fick
BAGHDAD, July 12 Iraqi soldiers backed by
Shi'ite militias fought Sunni rebels for control of a military
base northeast of Baghdad on Saturday as a U.N. envoy warned of
chaos if divided lawmakers do not make progress on Sunday
towards naming a government.
Forces loyal to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki launched an
early morning push to repel Islamic State militants who fought
their way on Thursday into a military base on the edge of
Muqdadiya, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of the capital.
Heavy fighting raged for hours and was continuing on
Saturday afternoon, local security sources said.
Seven civilians including children from nearby villages were
killed by helicopter gunship fire, police and medics said.
Sources at the morgue and hospital in the town of Baquba said
they had received the bodies of 15 Shi'ite militia fighters
transferred after the morning's fighting. State TV also reported
that 24 "terrorists" had been killed.
The Sunni militants had moved toward the base after seizing
the town of Sadur just to the north, another security source and
eyewitnesses said. They were equipped with artillery and mortars
and drove vehicles including captured tanks and Humvees.
Bickering lawmakers in Baghdad are under pressure from the
United States, the United Nations and Iraq's own Shi'ite clerics
to form a new government swiftly to deal with the Sunni
insurgency, which seized territory in the north and west last
month, and has held it in the face of ground and air attacks.
Few doubt that an inclusive government is needed to hold
Iraq together, but there is no consensus on who should lead it.
The national parliament elected in April met for the first
time on July 1 but failed to agree on nominations for the top
three government posts.
The U.N. special envoy to Iraq, Nickolay Mladenov, said the
country could plunge into chaos if parliament fails to move
forward on a government in a next session now set for Sunday.
He also urged lawmakers to turn up, after fewer than a third
attended the first session when Sunnis and Kurds walked out
after Shi'ites failed to nominate a premier to replace Maliki.
MALIKI SITTING TIGHT
Most of Iraq's Sunnis and Kurds demand Maliki leave office,
and Shi'ites are divided, but he shows no sign of quitting.
Under a system created after the removal of Saddam Hussein
in 2003, the prime minister has always been a member of the
Shi'ite majority, the speaker of parliament a Sunni and, with
one exception, the occupant of the largely ceremonial presidency
has been a Kurd.
With politics in Baghdad paralysed, and Maliki continuing in
a caretaker role, the fighting rages on.
The death toll rose to 30 on Saturday from a suicide bomb
attack on Friday at a Kurdish-controlled checkpoint on the
southern edge of Kirkuk province, where families fleeing
violence in Tikrit and other areas overrun by militants last
month were waiting to pass through.
Maliki's opponents accuse him of ruling for the Shi'ite
majority at the expense of the Sunni and Kurdish minorities, and
want him to step aside.
Senior Shi'ite parliamentarian Bayan Jaber, a former
interior and finance minister, said on Thursday that he hoped
the Shi'ite National Alliance bloc, in which Maliki's State of
Law coalition is the biggest group, could agree on its nominee
for prime minister before Sunday's meeting.
But he said that if Maliki remained the sole nominee, "the
problem will remain".
Prominent Sunni Arab lawmaker Dhafer al-Ani said this week
that "partition of Iraq will be the natural result" if the
Shi'ite bloc could not put forward another candidate.
"If they insist on Maliki as the prime minister, then we
will withdraw from the government," he said. "I believe that it
would be hard for any Sunni politician to raise his hand and
vote for Maliki as prime minister for a third term."
The head of the Kurdish Gorran bloc, Aram Sheikh Mohammed,
said Kurdish factions would attend Sunday's session, but the
prospects of progress were poor.
"If Maliki nominates himself, I think neither the Sunnis nor
Kurds will nominate their candidates (for speaker and
president)," he said.
Kurdish forces seized two oilfields in northern Iraq from a
state-run oil company on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Raheem Salman, Dominic Evans and
Reuters TV in Baghdad and Isabel Coles in Arbil; Writing by
Maggie Fick; Editing by Kevin Liffey)