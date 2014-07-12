* Seven killed in push to repel militants from Muqdadiya
By Ahmed Rasheed and Maggie Fick
BAGHDAD, July 12 Iraqi soldiers backed by
Shi'ite militias fought Sunni rebels for control of a military
base northeast of Baghdad on Saturday as a U.N. envoy warned of
chaos if divided lawmakers do not make progress on Sunday
towards naming a government.
Forces loyal to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki launched an
early morning push to repel Islamic State militants who fought
their way on Thursday into a military base on the edge of
Muqdadiya, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of the capital.
Heavy fighting raged for hours and was continuing on
Saturday afternoon, local security sources said.
Sources at the morgue and hospital in the nearby town of
Baquba said they had received the bodies of 15 Shi'ite militia
fighters transferred after the morning's fighting.
State TV also reported 24 "terrorists" had been killed.
Seven civilians including children from nearby villages were
killed by helicopter gunship fire, police and medics said.
The Sunni militants had moved toward the base after seizing
the town of Sadur just to the north, another security source and
eyewitnesses said. They were equipped with artillery and mortars
and drove vehicles including captured tanks and Humvees.
In the western city of Falluja, a hospital received three
bodies and 18 wounded people on Saturday after army helicopters
bombed the city, government health official Ahmed al-Shami said.
Kurdish peshmerga security forces attacked Islamic State
positions in Jalawla late Friday night, killing at least 15
militants and three Kurdish security personnel, spokesman
Halgurd Hikmat said. The town, in the eastern province of Diyala
near the Iranian border, was seized by insurgents last month.
Bickering lawmakers in Baghdad are under pressure from the
United States, the United Nations and Iraq's own Shi'ite clerics
to form a new government swiftly to deal with the Sunni
insurgency, which seized territory in the north and west last
month, and has held it in the face of ground and air attacks.
Few doubt an inclusive government is needed to hold Iraq
together, but there is no consensus on who should lead it.
The national parliament elected in April met for the first
time on July 1 but failed to agree on nominations for the top
three government posts.
The U.N. special envoy to Iraq, Nickolay Mladenov, said the
country could plunge into chaos if parliament fails to move
forward on a government in a next session now set for Sunday.
He also urged lawmakers to turn up, after fewer than a third
attended the first session when Sunnis and Kurds walked out
after Shi'ites failed to nominate a premier to replace Maliki.
MALIKI SITTING TIGHT
Most of Iraq's Sunnis and Kurds demand Maliki leave office,
and Shi'ites are divided, but he shows no sign of quitting. His
State of Law coalition is the biggest group in the Shi'ite
National Alliance bloc.
Under a system created after the removal of Saddam Hussein
in 2003, the prime minister has always been a member of the
Shi'ite majority, the speaker of parliament a Sunni and, with
one exception, the occupant of the largely ceremonial presidency
has been a Kurd.
With politics in Baghdad paralysed, and Maliki continuing in
a caretaker role, the fighting rages on.
The death toll rose to 30 on Saturday from a suicide bomb
attack on Friday at a Kurdish-controlled checkpoint in Kirkuk
province, where families fleeing violence in Tikrit and other
areas overrun by militants last month were waiting to pass.
Maliki's opponents accuse him of ruling for the Shi'ite
majority at the expense of the Sunni and Kurdish minorities, and
want him to step aside.
Senior Shi'ite parliamentarian Bayan Jaber, a former
interior and finance minister, said this week he hoped the
National Alliance could agree on its nominee for prime minister
before Sunday's meeting. But he said that if Maliki remained the
sole nominee, "the problem will remain".
Shi'ite lawmaker, Dhiaa al-Asadi of the Al-Ahrar bloc, a
party close to cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and opposed to Maliki, was
not optimistic about the Sunday meeting, saying there was still
no consensus among the National Alliance over the nominee.
"I don't think tomorrow is going to bring things forward any
further," he told Reuters.
He said he believed Sunni and Kurdish blocs would not
announce their nominations for the speaker and presidency posts
until the Shi'ites made their choice for prime minister known.
Prominent Sunni Arab lawmaker Dhafer al-Ani said this week
that "partition of Iraq will be the natural result" if the
Shi'ite bloc could not put forward another candidate.
The head of the Kurdish Gorran bloc, Aram Sheikh Mohammed,
said Kurdish factions would attend Sunday's session, but the
prospects of progress were poor.
Another Sunni politician, Salim el Jabouri, told Reuters he
and two other candidates were in the running for the
parliamentary speaker's position and he hoped a meeting on
Saturday night could yield a final decision on a nominee.
Jabouri is respected by other Sunni lawmakers and considered
a front runner for the post.
Former Iraqi parliament speaker Osama al-Nujaifi, a major
political foe of Maliki, announced shortly after the first
session he would not seek another term, to make it easier for
the Shi'ite political parties to replace the premier.
SECTARIAN KILLINGS
The political deadlock raises fears that Iraq could
splinter along ethnic and sectarian lines, a reality already
playing out in parts of the country.
Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani,
urged fighters on Friday to respect the rights of all Iraqis,
regardless of sect or politics.
There have been many reports of disappearances and suspected
mass killings since the insurgents' offensive began last month.
Tensions are high in Sunni areas north of Baghdad where
Islamic State militants have lashed out at communities they see
as supporting government forces.
Iraqi security forces and government affiliated militias
appear to have unlawfully executed at least 255 prisoners over
the past month in apparent revenge for killings by Islamic State
fighters, a Human Rights Watch report said.
