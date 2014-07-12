* Seven killed in push to repel militants from Muqdadiya
* Death toll rises to 30 in Kirkuk province suicide attack
* Second session of parliament set for Sunday
* Sunni bloc chooses nominee for parliamentary speaker
* PM Maliki's opponents accuse him of divisive rule
(Adds Sunni bloc naming speaker candidate, purported message
from Saddam deputy, Baghdad killings, Biden)
By Ahmed Rasheed and Maggie Fick
BAGHDAD, July 12 Iraqi soldiers backed by
Shi'ite militias fought Sunni rebels for control of a military
base northeast of Baghdad on Saturday as a U.N. envoy warned of
chaos if divided lawmakers did not make progress on Sunday
towards naming a government.
Forces loyal to Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki launched an
early morning push to repel Islamic State militants who fought
their way on Thursday into a military base on the edge of
Muqdadiya, 80 km (50 miles) northeast of the capital.
Heavy fighting raged for hours and continued on Saturday
afternoon, local security sources said.
Sources at the morgue and hospital in the nearby town of
Baquba said they had received the bodies of 15 Shi'ite militia
fighters transferred after the morning's fighting.
State TV also reported 24 "terrorists" had been killed.
Seven civilians including children from nearby villages were
killed by helicopter gunship fire, police and medics said.
The Sunni militants had moved towards the base after seizing
the town of Sadur just to the north, another security source and
witnesses said. They were equipped with artillery and mortars
and drove vehicles including captured tanks and Humvees.
In the western city of Falluja, a hospital received three
bodies and 18 wounded people on Saturday after army helicopters
bombed the city, government health official Ahmed al-Shami said.
Kurdish peshmerga security forces attacked Islamic State
positions in Jalawla late on Friday, killing at least 15
militants and three Kurdish security personnel, spokesman
Halgurd Hikmat said. The town, in the eastern province of Diyala
near the Iranian border, was seized by insurgents last month.
Bickering lawmakers in Baghdad are under pressure from the
United States, the United Nations and Iraq's own Shi'ite clerics
to form a new government swiftly to deal with the Sunni
insurgency, which seized territory in the north and west last
month, and has held it in the face of ground and air attacks.
Few doubt an inclusive government is needed to hold Iraq
together, but there is no consensus on who should lead it.
The national parliament elected in April met for the first
time on July 1 but failed to agree on nominations for the top
three government posts.
The U.N. special envoy to Iraq, Nickolay Mladenov, said the
country could plunge into chaos if parliament fails to move
forward on a government in the next session now set for Sunday.
He also urged lawmakers to turn up, after fewer than a third
attended the first session when Sunnis and Kurds walked out
after Shi'ites failed to nominate a premier to replace Maliki.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden talked on Saturday with
Masoud Barzani, president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and
discussed the need for the quick formation of a government and
peaceful resolution of territorial disputes, the White House
said.
With politics in Baghdad paralysed, and Maliki continuing in
a caretaker role, the fighting raged on.
The death toll rose to 30 on Saturday from a suicide bomb
attack on Friday at a Kurdish-controlled checkpoint in Kirkuk
province, where families fleeing violence in Tikrit and other
areas overrun by militants last month were waiting to pass.
SUNNIS NAME SPEAKER NOMINEE
Maliki's opponents accuse him of ruling for the Shi'ite
majority at the expense of the Sunni and Kurdish minorities, and
want him to step aside. But he shows no sign of quitting. His
State of Law coalition is the biggest group in the Shi'ite
National Alliance bloc.
Under a system created after the removal of Saddam Hussein
in 2003, the prime minister has always been a member of the
Shi'ite majority, the speaker of parliament a Sunni and, with
one exception, the occupant of the largely ceremonial presidency
has been a Kurd.
In a sign of progress on Saturday night, the main Sunni
political coalition chose lawmaker Salim al-Jabouri, a moderate
Islamist, as its nominee for parliament speaker, a senior Sunni
politician said.
The naming of the speaker in Sunday's session would be the
first step in naming a government more than three months after
national elections.
After the speaker is named, parliament has 30 days to name a
president and the president has 15 days to nominate a prime
minister. But there is much pressure from Shi'ite clerics and
the international community to announce all three top posts as a
"package" amid fear of the country's fragmentation.
The move appeared to be a goodwill gesture by the Sunni bloc
to overcome the impasse, but nothing is sure before Sunday's
session because of the volatile political situation.
Senior Shi'ite parliamentarian Bayan Jaber, a former
interior and finance minister, said this week he hoped the
National Alliance could agree on its nominee for prime minister
before Sunday's meeting. But he said that if Maliki remained the
sole nominee, "the problem will remain".
Shi'ite lawmaker, Dhiaa al-Asadi of the Al-Ahrar bloc, a
party close to cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and opposed to Maliki, was
not optimistic about the Sunday meeting, saying there was still
no consensus among the National Alliance over the nominee.
"I don't think tomorrow is going to bring things forward any
further," he told Reuters.
Sunni lawmaker Dhafer al-Ani said this week that "partition
of Iraq will be the natural result" if the Shi'ite bloc could
not put forward another candidate. He earlier made clear the
Sunnis would withdraw their speaker nominee if Maliki was
announced as the Shi'ite bloc's choice for prime minister.
The head of the Kurdish Gorran bloc, Aram Sheikh Mohammed,
said Kurdish factions would attend Sunday's session, but the
prospects of progress were poor.
SADDAM AIDE PRAISES INSURGENCY
The political deadlock raises fears that Iraq could splinter
along ethnic and sectarian lines, a reality already playing out
in parts of the country.
The Islamist-led offensive has been largely halted for now
just north of the Iraqi capital, although the Sunni insurgents
continue to threaten to bear down on the capital.
A purported audio message from a close aide to the late
dictator, Saddam, called on all Iraqis to join efforts to
"liberate" the country and praised Sunni militants who led last
month's dramatic offensive through northern Iraq.
The voice recording released on a website loyal to Saddam's
ousted Baath Party was said to have been made by Ezzat Ibrahim
al-Douri, the most senior member of his entourage still at large
after Saddam's overthrow by a U.S.-led invasion force.
"The liberation of Baghdad is around the corner," said the
voice on the recording, which resembled previous tapes released
in his name.
Tensions are high in Sunni areas north of Baghdad where
Islamic State militants have lashed out at communities they see
as supporting government forces.
Iraqi security forces and government-affiliated militias
appear to have unlawfully executed at least 255 prisoners over
the past month in apparent revenge for killings by Islamic State
fighters, a Human Rights Watch report said.
Some 29 people, 20 of them women, were killed on Saturday
evening in an apartment building in eastern Baghdad by gunmen
wearing a mix of plain clothes and camouflage, a police officer
and a hospital official said.
Shi'ite militias have been accused by locals of carrying out
killings of women branded as prostitutes in that district.
There was no way to confirm immediately who was responsible
for the attack, but a police officer told Reuters that in flats
where groups of women were found shot dead, scrawled in black
were the words: "This is the punishment of those practicing
prostitution."
(Additional reporting by Raheem Salman, Dominic Evans and
Reuters TV in Baghdad, Kamal Namaa in Ramadi, Isabel Coles in
Arbil, and Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Maggie Fick;
Editing by Kevin Liffey, David Evans, Sophie Hares and Peter
Cooney)