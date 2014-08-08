* Islamic State extends gains in north, at Kurdish border
post
* Obama says humanitarian airlift seeks to prevent genocide
* France, Pope urge international action to stop Islamists
* Residents flee biggest Christian town
* U.S. oil majors evacuate staff from Kurdish area
(Updates with Obama statement)
By Matt Spetalnick and Isabel Coles
WASHINGTON/ARBIL, Iraq, Aug 7 President Barack
Obama said on Thursday he had authorized limited U.S. airstrikes
to blunt the onslaught of Islamic militants in northern Iraq and
began military airdrops of humanitarian supplies to besieged
religious minorities to prevent a "potential act of genocide."
Speaking after meetings with his national security team,
Obama - in his most significant response to the Iraq crisis -
said he approved "targeted" use of air power to protect U.S.
personnel if Islamic State militants advance further toward the
Kurdish capital Arbil or threaten Americans anywhere in the
country.
The airstrikes would be the first carried out by the U.S.
military in Iraq since the withdrawal of its forces at the end
of 2011, but Obama insisted he would not commit ground forces
and had no intention of letting the United States get dragged
back into a war there.
Obama took action amid international fears of a humanitarian
catastrophe engulfing tens of thousands of members of Iraq's
minority Yazidi sect driven out of their homes and stranded on
Sinjar mountain under threat from rampaging militants of Islamic
State, an al Qaeda splinter group. Many Iraqi Christians have
also fled for their lives.
"We can act carefully and responsibly to prevent a potential
act of genocide," Obama told reporters at the White House.
Obama was responding to urgent appeals from Iraqi and
Kurdish authorities to help cope with an unfolding humanitarian
crisis as the militants surged across northern Iraq.
It was unclear, however, whether the measures announced by
Obama would be enough to halt the militant advance or shift the
balance on the battlefield in favor of embattled Iraqi and
Kurdish forces.
Reuters photographs showed what appeared to be Islamic State
fighters controlling a checkpoint at the border area of the
Kurdish semi-autonomous region, little over 30 minutes' drive
from Arbil, a city of 1.5 million that is headquarters of the
Kurdish regional government and many businesses.
The fighters had raised the movement's black flag over the
guard post. However, a Kurdish security official denied that the
militants were in control of the Khazer checkpoint, and the
regional government said its forces were advancing and would
"defeat the terrorists," urging people to stay calm.
With the refugees on the mountaintop desperately short of
food, water and medicine, U.S. aircraft began dropping emergency
aid in the area shortly before Obama spoke on Thursday.
"We intend to stay vigilant and take action if these
terrorist forces threaten our personnel or facilities anywhere
in Iraq, including our consulate in Arbil and our embassy in
Baghdad." he said.
Obama sent in a small number of U.S. military advisers in
June to help the Iraqi government's efforts to fend off the
Islamic militant offensive, but he was reluctant to take direct
military action. He had put the onus on Iraq's Shi'ite Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki to form a more inclusive government to
help defuse the crisis.
Washington's calculus appeared to shift after Islamic State,
which routed the Iraqi military in the north and seized a broad
swath of territory in recent months, made recent gains against
Kurdish forces and moved toward Arbil, capital of the Kurdish
semi-autonomous region.
Obama's decision to deepen U.S. re-engagement in Iraq came
after urgent deliberations by a president who won the White
House in 2008 on a pledge to disentangle the United States from
the long, unpopular war there.
Until this week, most of Kurdistan had been protected from
militants by its own armed forces, called the pesh merga.
Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis fleeing the Islamists, including
Christians, Yazidis and others, have taken refuge in the Kurdish
area.
The Islamic State's Sunni militants have swept across
northwestern Iraq in recent weeks. The Islamic State views as
infidels Iraq's majority Shi'ites and minorities such as
Christians and Yazidis, a Kurdish ethno-religious community.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Missy Ryan and Mark
Felsenthal in Washington, Tom Miles in Geneva and James
Mackenzie in Rome; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Paul
Taylor, Janet McBride, Will Waterman, David Stamp, Jonathan
Oatis, Howard Goller and Ken Wills)