NEW DELHI, June 17 The Indian government has asked state-controlled oil refiners to prepare contingency plans to deal with possible supply disruptions arising from the conflict in Iraq, a senior Oil Ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have asked them to be ready with a back-up plan. They should have a contingency plan ready to avoid any supply disruption from Iraq," said the official, who requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, imports 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil. Of that, OPEC member Iraq supplies more than half a million bpd. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Douglas Busvine)