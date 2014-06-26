BAGHDAD, June 26 Syria has carried out air
strikes inside Syria, not Iraqi, territory this week, Iraq Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki was quoted on Thursday as telling the
BBC according to a revised translation of the quote by the
British broadcaster.
Earlier, the BBC published a story which said Maliki had
said Syria has carried out air strikes inside Iraqi territory
this week. Maliki spoke in Arabic.
The corrected quote said: "Syrian jets did strike Al-Qaim
inside the Syrian side of the border. There was no co-ordination
involved." Al-Qaim is the name of a town and a border post on
the Iraqi frontier with Syria.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland)