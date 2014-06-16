VIENNA, June 16 The United States may discuss
the crisis in Iraq with top Iranian officials on the sidelines
of this week's nuclear talks in Vienna, though they will be
unrelated to those negotiations, a senior U.S. official said on
Monday.
"There may be discussion of that issue on the margins," the
official said on condition of anonymity without giving details.
Regarding nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers
that are taking place from Monday through Friday, the official
said there were no discussions at the moment on a possible
extension of the July 20 deadline for a deal to end sanctions on
Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme.
