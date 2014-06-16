* U.S. says "some conversation" with Iran on Iraq possible
in Vienna
* But that would be "completely unconnected" to nuclear
talks
* No discussions now about extending July deadline for atom
deal
By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, June 16 The United States may discuss
the security crisis in Iraq with Iran on the sidelines of this
week's nuclear talks in Vienna, a senior U.S. official said on
Monday, in what could mark a momentous step in U.S. engagement
with its longtime adversary.
The negotiations in the Austrian capital between Iran and
six world powers are "focused solely" on Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme, the Obama administraton official said, but
"it may be that on the margins of the (nuclear meeting), but
completely unconnected to it, there may be some conversation."
Both Washington and Tehran are alarmed by the rapid advance
in Iraq of insurgents from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and
the Levant (ISIL), which is seeking to re-create a medieval
Islamic caliphate across much of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
Regarding the nuclear talks between Iran and the big powers
being held from Monday through Friday, the U.S. official said
there were no discussions at moment on a possible extension of
the July 20 deadline for a long-term deal to end sanctions on
Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic energy programme.
"We are entirely focused on getting an agreement by July
20," the official said, although there were still significant
gaps in positions between the sides.
The West suspects Iran has been seeking the means to make
nuclear bombs behind the facade of a civilian uranium enrichment
programme. Tehran denies any such intent, although it has a
history of evading and restricting U.N. nuclear inspections.
"On the most important subjects we are not even close to an
outline of solutions," a Western diplomat said. "I can't say
what will happen between now and July, but what is for sure is
that we will need to work day, night and weekends. "
Diplomatic sources have told Reuters that it is increasingly
likely Iran will seek an extension of the deadline.
However, the U.S. official, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said: "I think that everyone needs to
understand there is no automatic extension here, it has to be
mutually agreed."
WIDE DIVERGENCE IN POSITIONS
The official said the U.S. delegation, led by Under
Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and including Deputy U.S.
Secretary of State Bill Burns, was to meet Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday to build on talks the
two sides held at lower level last week in Geneva. A State
Department official later said the meeting had begun.
"We not only understood each other better after those two
days but I think we both can see places where we might be able
to close those gaps," the official said of the Geneva parley.
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China agreed on the July deadline to reach a comprehensive
agreement when they hammered out an interim deal on the
decade-old nuclear stand-off in Geneva on Nov. 24.
The November accord - under which Iran suspended some
sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for limited sanctions
relief - allowed for a six-month extension if necessary for a
settlement to remove the threat of a new war in the Middle East.
An extension would allow up to half a year more for partial
sanctions waivers and restraints on Iranian nuclear activity as
agreed in Geneva. To avoid open conflict with a hawkish
Congress, Obama will want the lawmakers' approval for extending.
The previous round of talks in Vienna, in mid-May, ran into
difficulties when it became clear that the number of centrifuge
enrichment machines Iran wanted to maintain was well beyond what
would be acceptable to the West.
Refined uranium can be used to fuel nuclear power plants,
Iran's stated goal, but also provide material for atomic bombs,
which the West fears may be it ultimate aim.
"Iran wants a lot and we are ready to only give a little. A
strong capacity to enrich enables them to quickly move to an
armed nuclear weapon, a weak capacity delays that
substantially," the Western diplomat said.
