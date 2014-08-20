* Evolving Islamic State strategy
* Group was focused on caliphate in Iraq and Syria
* Abundance of foreign fighters could be deadly weapon
By Michael Georgy and Mariam Karouny
BAGHDAD/BEIRUT Aug 20 Islamic State's beheading
of a U.S. journalist and its threat to "destroy the American
cross" suggests it has gained enough confidence seizing large
areas of Iraq and Syria to take aim at American targets despite
the risks.
On Tuesday night, Islamic State released a video of its
fighters beheading James Foley, who was kidnapped in Syria
nearly two years ago.
The black-clad executioner, who spoke English with a British
accent, also produced another American journalist and said his
fate depends on President Barack Obama's next move.
Islamic State had previously seemed focused on proclaiming a
caliphate in the parts of Iraq and Syria it controls, marching
on Baghdad and redrawing the map of the Middle East.
But in several telephone conversations with a Reuters
reporter over the past few months, Islamic State fighters had
indicated that their leader, Iraqi Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had
several surprises in store for the West.
They hinted that attacks on American interests or even U.S.
soil were possible through sleeper cells in Europe and the
United States.
"The West are idiots and fools. They think we are waiting
for them to give us visas to go and attack them or that we will
attack with our beards or even Islamic outfits," said one.
"They think they can distinguish us these days - they are
fools, and, more than that, they don't know we can play their
game in intelligence. They infiltrated us with those who pretend
to be Muslims and we have also penetrated them with those who
look like them."
HESITANT BROTHERS
Another Islamic State militant said the group had practical
reasons for taking on the United States.
"The stronger the war against the States gets, the better
this will help hesitant brothers to join us. America will send
its rockets, and we will send our bombs. Our land will not be
attacked while their land is safe."
Unlike al Qaeda, Islamic State did not at first seem bent on
spectacular attacks on the West: it used fear to tighten its
grip on the towns it seized in northern Iraq after facing little
resistance from the U.S.-trained Iraqi army and Kurdish
peshmerga fighters who held parts of the area.
But a series of videos it released recently, culminating
with the one that showed Foley's death, resembled footage that
al-Qaeda produced while killing U.S. soldiers, beheading
Americans and slaughtering Shi'ites during the U.S. occupation.
The videos followed the first U.S. air strikes in Iraq -
targeting Islamic State militants - since American forces
withdrew from the country in 2011.
It seems clear that Islamic State is raising the stakes,
aware that the gruesome death of an American and the image of
another one at the mercy of an executioner who is taunting a
U.S. president could invite retaliation - heavier air strikes at
least.
Responding to the killing, U.S. President Barack Obama
condemned Islamic State as a "cancer" and said "their ideology
is bankrupt".
He said the United States would continue to do "what we must
do to protect our people".
The Islamic State's new front may be a way of improving its
jihad credentials and attracting more followers and prestige in
an Islamist militant world where taking on the "infidel" United
States is almost an article of faith.
Perhaps the most telling video was one released just before
Foley was shown in an orange jumpsuit to remind Americans that
Islamic militants are still angry at the treatment of Muslims at
Guantanamo Bay, where detainees had to wear the same outfit.
The earlier video suggested Islamic State was gearing up for
an existential holy war between the caliphate and the crusader
America, with the threat to destroy "The American Cross".
WESTERN PASSPORTS
In one scene an American soldier weeps after losing a
comrade and the Christian hymn "Amazing Grace" can be heard. In
another, there is heavy breathing from the Star Wars movie
character Darth Vader.
Reacting to the video, Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar
Zebari called on the international community to help his country
battle the "savage" Islamic State.
But the United States and other Western powers may now be
diverting their attention away from the Sunni insurgents in
northern Iraq to what they are capable of doing overseas.
The group can draw on hundreds if not thousands of
foreigners with Western passports that can keep them below the
radar, like the British-sounding man who appeared to have killed
Foley, to carry out its threats.
Masrour Barzani, head of the Kurdish region's National
Security Council, recently told Reuters he was concerned about
Islamic State sleeper cells in the semi-autonomous Kurdish
region in the north.
But he seemed equally anxious about a broader problem.
"Many of the members of (Islamic State) that have come from
abroad have come from Europe, from the U.S., from the Middle
East and North Africa - all over the world," said Barzani.
"These are people that are not going to die in battles in
Iraq and Syria. Many of these people will go back to their
countries of origin, becoming potential leaders or terrorist
operatives, which could really become a bigger threat to their
own countries."
GRAVE SITUATION
Western countries are well aware of the issue - nine people
suspected of planning to join Islamist militants in Syria were
detained in Austria on Wednesday.
"We are absolutely aware that there are significant numbers
of British nationals involved in terrible crimes, probably in
the commission of atrocities, making Jihad with (Islamic State)
and other extremist organisations," British Foreign Secretary
Philip Hammond told the BBC.
"I don't think this video changes anything. It just
heightens awareness of a situation which is very grave and which
we've been working on for several months."
Jamal Khashoggi, a long-time expert on al Qaeda who
interviewed Osama bin Laden, said caution and concerns over
security may have kept Islamic State from carrying out attacks
on Western targets so far, but they would not hesitate under the
right conditions.
"If they can blow up a suicide bomber in Times Square this
afternoon they'll do it. What is keeping them from doing that is
vigilance and security," he said.
"But we have to admit that they are targeting all of us. If
they can launch a terrorist attack in Riyadh, New York or
London, they'll do that."
