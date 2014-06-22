* Traffic halted and unusual activity on Iraqi side, says
Jordan minister
* Officials say gunmen seize control of sole land crossing
with Iraq
* Jordan sees no immediate threat to loss of border to Sunni
militants
(Recasts with officials privately confirming border closed and
army beefing up border area)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, June 22 Jordan beefed up its border
defences with Iraq on Sunday after Sunni gunmen seized territory
close to its border in Anbar province and appeared to have also
taken control of the only land crossing with its large eastern
neighbour, officials and witnesses said.
Two officials said the border crossing almost 575 km (357
miles) from the Iraqi capital and nearly 320 km (199 miles) from
Amman was effectively closed after Sunni gunmen took control of
the crossing.
A Jordanian minister earlier told Reuters traffic had halted
and there were signs of chaos at the crossing that serves as a
major artery for passenger and trade flows between the two
countries.
"The last traffic was around 7:30 pm (1630 GMT) and border
officials are saying the situation is not normal on the other
side of the border," Minister of State for Media and
Communication Mohammad al-Momani said.
Earlier, Iraqi Sunni gunmen had seized control of the town
of Rutba, just 90 miles (145 km) east of the border with Jordan.
An army source confirmed that army units had been put in a
state of alert in recent days along the 181-km (112-mile) border
with Iraq, redeploying in some areas as part of steps to ward
off "any potential or perceived security threats".
Truck drivers who arrived in Jordan before traffic halted
after crossing the border said Sunni tribal militants were now
running and manning checkpoints along large stretches of the
Baghad-Amman highway that runs through the crossing.
A security source who requested anonymity said the border
crossing on the Iraqi side had fallen earlier in the day to
local Sunni tribal gunmen who permitted customs officials to
continue to run it administratively until later on Sunday.
U.S. ally Jordan was expected to formally close the border
to traffic as soon as the Iraqi government formally announces
its loss of control over the crucial trade and passenger
crossing, he added.
On Sunday, militants overran a second frontier post on the
Syrian border, extending two weeks of swift territorial gains as
the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) pursues the goal
of its own caliphate straddling both countries.
ISIL thrust east from a newly captured Iraqi-Syrian border
post on Sunday, taking three towns in Iraq's western Anbar
province after seizing the frontier crossing near the town of
Qaim on Saturday, witnesses and security sources said.
They seized a second, al-Waleed, on Sunday.
The gains have helped ISIL secure supply lines to Syria,
where it has exploited the chaos of the uprising against
President Bashar al-Assad to seize territory.
The loss of the Iraqi border crossing with Jordan was not
seen as an immediate security threat to the kingdom although
some were unnerved by the prospect of al Qaeda-affiliated groups
along the border with Iraq, another official said.
It was difficult to see security-conscious Jordan, which has
almost cut off any flow of militants across its heavily sealed
northern border with Syria, allowing itself to become a
launching pad or supply route for Islamist jihadists into Iraq,
he added.
Jordan, grappling with the mounting impact of the grinding
conflict in neighbouring Syria, is one of the closest U.S.
allies in the Middle East.
