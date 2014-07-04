* Israel believes neighbour could handle any future threat
* Jordan was second Arab state to make peace with Israel
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, July 4 Israel is ready to meet any
Jordanian request to help fight off Islamist insurgents who have
overrun part of neighbouring Iraq, an Israeli official said on
Friday, although he believed Jordan was capable of defending
itself.
Jordan is one of two Arab countries - along with Egypt - to
have full peace treaties with Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on Sunday praised Amman's stability while echoing
Western powers in pledging support to safeguard it.
Asked to elaborate on the statement, Strategic Affairs
Minister Yuval Steinitz said potential Israeli assistance could
include sending troops or arms, though he saw that as unlikely.
"We have an interest in ensuring that Jordan does not fall
to, or be penetrated by, groups like al Qaeda or Hamas or ISIS,"
he told Reuters.
"If, God forbid, there is a need, if such a request comes,
if there is an emergency situation, then of course Israel will
extend all help required. "Israel will not allow groups like
ISIS to take over Jordan."
ISIS, or ISIL as it also known, are radical Sunni Islamist
insurgents who have seized much of northern and western Iraq,
which has borders with Syria and Jordan.
Steinitz drew a comparison with Israel's willingness to
intervene during 1970 border skirmishes between Syria and Jordan
as Amman cracked down on Palestinian guerrillas on its turf.
"Israel said it would take action against the Syrian tank
brigades that invaded Jordan, but what happened is exactly what
I assess would happen now, too - the Jordanian army managed on
its own to to halt the Syrian advance and destroy dozens of
Syrian tanks and the Syrian army withdrew."
Today's Jordanian military similarly did not require help,
Steinitz said, "as they are sufficiently professional and
determined".
Following in Egypt's footsteps, the Hashemite kingdom made
peace with Israel in 1994. But the countries had maintained
discreet security ties since the early 1970s, Israeli Defence
Minister Moshe Yaalon said in a Feb. 19 speech in Jerusalem.
Jordan's embassy in Israel declined comment on possible
security coordination with the Netanyahu government.
