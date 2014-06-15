WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said U.S. assistance to Iraq, which is seeking to repel a
stunning militant advance, would only work if Iraqi leaders
overcame deep divisions, the State Department said on Saturday.
Kerry spoke with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari on
Saturday, the State Department said in a statement.
"He emphasized to the Foreign Minister that assistance from
the United States would only be successful if Iraqi leaders were
willing to put aside differences and implement a coordinated and
effective approach to forge the national unity necessary to move
the country forward and confront the threat of ISIL," the
statement said, referring to the Islamist militants who have
taken over several important Iraqi cities.
Kerry also urged Iraq to quickly ratify the results of
recent elections and to form a new government.
