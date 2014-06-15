WASHINGTON, June 14 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said U.S. assistance to Iraq, which is seeking to repel a stunning militant advance, would only work if Iraqi leaders overcame deep divisions, the State Department said on Saturday.

Kerry spoke with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari on Saturday, the State Department said in a statement.

"He emphasized to the Foreign Minister that assistance from the United States would only be successful if Iraqi leaders were willing to put aside differences and implement a coordinated and effective approach to forge the national unity necessary to move the country forward and confront the threat of ISIL," the statement said, referring to the Islamist militants who have taken over several important Iraqi cities.

Kerry also urged Iraq to quickly ratify the results of recent elections and to form a new government. (Reporting by Missy Ryan; Editing by Peter Cooney)