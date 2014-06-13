(adds quotes)
LONDON, June 13 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Friday he expects President Barack Obama to decide
quickly on what steps the U.S. will take to help combat the
relentless advance of the Islamist insurgency in Iraq.
"Given the gravity of the situation, I would anticipate
timely decisions from the president regarding the challenge,"
Kerry told reporters at a news conference with British Foreign
Secretary William Hague.
"I am confident the US will move rapidly and effectively to
join with our allies in dealing with this challenge," Kerry
added.
Obama said on Thursday he was considering "all options" to
support Iraq's Shi'ite Muslim-dominated central government that
took full control when the U.S. occupation ended in 2011, eight
years after the 2003 invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Kerry also said Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki should
do more to put sectarian differences aside in his country.
"Prime Minister Maliki and all Iraqi leaders need to do more
to put sectarian differences aside," Kerry said, alluding to
long-standing Western complaints that the Shi'ite Prime Minister
has done little to heal sectarian rifts that have left many of
Iraq's minority Sunnis, cut out of power since Saddam's demise,
aggrieved and keen for revenge.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Stephen Addison)