* Holds talks with Saudis, Jordan, United Arab Emirates
* Wants help in creating inclusive Iraqi government
* Move seen as crucial to curbing radical Islamist surge
By Lesley Wroughton
PARIS, June 26 The United States urged Saudi
Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to do
what they can to encourage Iraq to form an inclusive government
to tackle Islamist militant forces threatening to tear apart the
country.
In a frenetic round of meetings in Paris, Secretary of State
John Kerry briefed his counterparts about U.S.
intelligence-gathering on potential targets in Iraq aimed at
beating back the insurgency, according to senior State
Department officials.
He made clear Washington had not decided whether to launch
air strikes "but reserves the right to do so," the officials
told reporters, adding that none of the countries offered
military assistance.
The foreign ministers of the three Arab states expressed
concerns with the current Shi'ite Muslim-dominated leadership in
Iraq, the officials said. Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki has
long had chilly relations with Sunni Muslim-led Gulf states,
which view him as too close to Shi'ite Iran.
"We share concerns and we are as focused as they are on
making sure the next Iraqi government is inclusive and is formed
in the near future," a U.S. official said. "While there is no
silver lining in a process like that, we do hope it infuses a
sense of urgency into the process."
Amid the possibility of air strikes, Kerry briefed the
ministers on his recent talks with Maliki in which he urged him
to form an inclusive government bridging sectarian splits that
have been exploited by Sunni Islamist insurgents.
"The move of ISIL concerns every single country here," Kerry
told reporters, referring to the radical Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant militants who have overrun much of northern Iraq
and seized control of its border with civil war-gripped Syria.
"In addition to that, we have an ongoing crisis in Syria,
where ISIL is also involved," he said before the meeting at the
U.S. ambassador's residence in Paris.
Kerry also discussed Syria and Iraq earlier with Lebanese
former prime minister Saad al-Hariri and Israeli Foreign
Minister Avigdor Lieberman.
ISRAEL SEES BROADER THREAT
Lieberman spoke generally of the threat to all countries in
the Middle East from Islamist militancy but there was no
discussion about the possibility of Israel collaborating in the
fight against ISIL, the officials said.
In new developments, Iraqi acting Vice President Khudair
al-Khuzai, a close ally of Maliki, said parliament would convene
on July 1 to start the process of forming a new government.
That move is likely to be welcomed by the United States. A
broader government bringing together Iraqi Sunnis and Shi'ites
as well as Kurds would offer more credibility in the fight
against Sunni radicals, U.S. officials say.
Kerry goes to Saudi Arabia on Friday for talks with King
Abdullah on the crises in Iraq and Syria. The king ordered all
necessary steps to protect Riyadh against potential "terrorist
threats" after chairing a security meeting on the fall-out from
Iraq, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.
The United States and Saudi Arabia have been alarmed by the
success of ISIL after its jihadists captured swathes of northern
Iraq alongside an amalgam of Sunni tribal and Islamist militias
and members of the former ruling Baath party.
Riyadh has been at odds with its main Western ally over its
Middle East policies since the 2011 start of Arab uprisings and
was critical of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 that
ousted Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.
"All of these issues are of immense importance for our
countries," Saudi Foreign Minister Saud al-Faisal told reporters
at the start of the meeting with Kerry. "I think with the
cooperation between the countries we can affect, hopefully, the
situation in the Middle East."
U.S. officials said Kerry would discuss the risk of
disruptions to global oil supplies from the Iraq crisis during
his meetings in Paris and Jeddah. But an official said the topic
was not raised in his Paris talks.
Brent crude held steady near $114 a barrel on Thursday as
traders watched for possible oil bottlenecks. Iraq's southern
oilfields, which yield most of the nation's 3.3 million barrels
a day, remain safe although the conflict with ISIL has hit the
Baiji refinery in the north.
