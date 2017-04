ARBIL Iraq Kurdish forces are in full control of Iraq's oil city of Kirkuk after the federal army abandoned their posts, a peshmerga spokesman said on Thursday.

"The whole of Kirkuk has fallen into the hands of peshmerga," said Jabbar Yawar, referring to the Kurdish forces. "No Iraq army remains in Kirkuk now".

(Reporting by Isabel Coles: editing by John Stonestreet)