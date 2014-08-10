UPDATE 2-U.S. crude stocks draw down, products build amid record refining -EIA
* Record amount of crude refined, highest rate since Nov 2015
ARBIL, Iraq Aug 10 Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani asked the international community on Sunday to provide the Kurds with weapons to bolster their battle against Islamic State militants, whose dramatic push through the north has alarmed Baghdad and Western countries.
Speaking at a press conference with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, Barzani said: "We are not fighting a terrorist organisation, we are fighting a terrorist state." (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Larry King)
* Surprise product builds, weak demand weigh on gasoline prices