BAGHDAD Aug 10 A suicide bomber killed 10 Kurdish fighters and wounded 80 people in a town northeast of Baghdad on Sunday, medical sources said.

The attack came during fierce clashes in the town of Jalawla between Kurdish forces and Islamic State militants, who are mounting an offensive in the north of the country that has rattled the Baghdad government and its Western allies. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)