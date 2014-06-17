LONDON, June 17 Iraq's Kurds have established
control over the northern city of Kirkuk and its oil reserves
and effectively achieved their "dream of a greater Kurdistan",
the chairman of Iraq's oil and gas committee said on Tuesday.
Adnan al-Janabi, a senior Sunni politician, said the Iraqi
army did not have the capability to take the areas back.
Moreover, Sunni Arab rebels that have taken Mosul and pushed
towards Baghdad appeared to be focused elsewhere.
Baghdad's military retreat from the north under the Islamic
State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) led assault last week
allowed Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Regional Government
(KRG) to seize control of long-disputed Kirkuk and its oil
reserves - potential economic lynchpin of a Kurdish entity.
"The dream of a greater Kurdistan has already been achieved
on the ground.... Kurdistan of Iraq is already on its national
desired border and I don't think it will be easy to push back,"
Janabi told a conference in London.
"It includes parts of Kirkuk, Diala, Salahuddin... They are
already there, already running the place and I don't think
anyone will challenge them."
If the autonomous region holds onto Kirkuk, revenues from its
major oil fields could far surpass a budget offer from Baghdad,
boosting any ambitions of sovereign statehood.
But the 600,000 bpd Kirkuk pipeline, which accounted for the
bulk of Iraq's northern crude oil exports, has been offline
since March following insurgent attacks.
Attempts to repair it have been thwarted by Islamic
militants in the region, who have targeted repair men trying to
fix sections of the line that passes through territory outside
KRG control.
Although oil production in the KRG area would likely
continue uninterrupted despite the latest violence, Kirkuk was
likely to be out for some time because of the security
situation, Janabi said.
"It is out of action and will be out of action for longer
than we had thought," he said.
"The damaged areas could be repaired in a couple of weeks
but given the circumstances, Kirkuk should be considered out for
the time being. Some fields in Salahuddin should also be
considered out."
