BAGHDAD Aug 18 Kurdish officials will take part
in negotiations on forming a new Iraqi government, the outgoing
foreign minister said on Monday, signalling the possibility of
improved ties with the central administration.
Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters a final decision on whether the
Kurds will end their suspension of participation in the
government would come later. Outgoing Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki had been locked in disputes with the Kurds over
budgets and oil.
Zebari said Kurdish forces had pushed out Islamic State
fighters and recaptured Iraq's biggest dam with the support of
U.S. air strikes near the facility.
(Reporting by Michael Georgy)