(Adds comments from the United States on nations supplying
arms)
By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq Aug 26 Iran has supplied weapons
and ammunition to Iraqi Kurdish forces, Kurdistan President
Massoud Barzani said on Tuesday at a joint press conference with
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Arbil, capital
of Iraq's Kurdish region.
The direct arming of Kurdish forces is a contentious issue
because some Iraqi politicians suspect Kurdish leaders have
aspirations to break away from the central government
completely. The move could also be seen by some as a prelude to
Iran's taking a more direct role in a broader Iraqi conflict.
"We asked for weapons and Iran was the first country to
provide us with weapons and ammunition," Barzani said.
Militants from the Islamic State have clashed with Kurdish
peshmerga fighters in recent weeks and taken control of some
areas on the periphery of Iraqi Kurdistan.
Earlier in the day, a car bomb was detonated in a mainly
Shi'ite district of eastern Baghdad, killing 12 people and
wounding 28, police and medical sources said. The bombing in the
New Baghdad neighbourhood followed a series of blasts in the
Iraqi capital on Monday that killed more than 20 people.
The Islamic State, which controls large swathes of northern
and western Iraq, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing
in the New Baghdad neighbourhood on Monday. It said in a
statement the bombing was carried out as revenge for an attack
against a Sunni mosque in Diyala on Friday, which killed 68 and
wounded dozens.
The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session
in Geneva on Monday concerning abuses being committed by Islamic
State and other militant groups in Iraq, the United Nations said
on Tuesday.
The 47 member states of the forum have moral authority to
condemn abuses or set up international investigations into war
crimes or crimes against humanity, but they cannot impose
binding resolutions
The Iranian foreign minister held talks with Barzani on
Tuesday, one day after visiting senior Shi'ite clerics in
southern Iraq. Zarif acknowledged giving military assistance to
Iraqi security forces but said the cooperation did not include
deploying ground troops in the country.
"We have no military presence in Iraq," Zarif said. "We do
have military cooperation with both the central government and
the Kurds in different arenas."
Neither Zarif nor Barzani gave any details on whether
weapons supplied to Kurdish peshmerga forces had been routed
through the central government or given directly to Kurdish
forces. Prime Minister-designate Haider al-Abadi said on Monday
that arms given to the peshmerga had been routed through the
central government.
In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said that
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Croatia, Canada and Albania had
committed to providing "arms and equipment" to Kurdistan.
"Operations have already begun and will accelerate in the
coming days with more nations also expected to contribute,"
Hagel said in a statement.
The United States has also been supplying a small amount of
weaponry through intelligence channels.
U.S. planes have carried out a series of air strikes against
the Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq in the past two
weeks, partly to protect the Kurdish region from being overrun.
Zarif denied that Iran and the United States were discussing
Iraq as part of talks between Iran and Western powers about
Iran's nuclear program.
(Additional reporting by Kareem Raheem in Baghdad and Missy
Ryan and Phil Stewart in Washington; Writing by Babak
Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Ralph Boulton, Larry King and Jan
Paschal)