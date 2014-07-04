(fixes tense in lede para to read "serve")
* Differing with US, Netanyahu would back Kurdish state
* Past Israeli-Kurds ties said no major factor today
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, July 4 A Kurdish diplomat has played
down the significance of Israeli advocacy of independence for
her people, saying this was not coordinated with the autonomous
Kurdish government in Iraq and may be intended to serve Israel's
interests.
While acknowledging that Israel had sway in Washington,
which wants to prevent a break-up of sectarian war-torn Iraq,
Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) envoy Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman
suggested this was potentially counter-balanced by the hostility
that perceived Israeli allies risked drawing in the Middle East.
"Israel has its friends and its enemies, so it can work both
ways," she told Reuters in a telephone interview from London,
where she is based. "We are not coordinating with Israel. We are
not responsible for statements made by other governments."
Since last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
has called for formalising Kurdish sovereignty and two other
senior Israeli officials, in meetings with U.S. President Barack
Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry, described a Kurdish
state in northern Iraq as a welcome fait accompli.
Israeli experts saw in the Netanyahu government's advocacy
an attempt to build on discreet military and business ties with
Kurds dating back to the 1960s in the face of shared Arab foes.
However, Abdul Rahman said such cooperation was in the past.
"There was a period - a short period - decades ago when
there were relations. But it stopped," she said. "In terms of
any covert relationship - that does not exist. In terms of a
formal relationship with Israel - that does not exist."
Abdul Rahman said the KRG's foreign policy was that of Iraq,
which remains technically at war with Israel.
"Since the Iraqi government does not have relations with
Israel, neither do we," she said, adding this did not preclude
the tens of thousands of Israelis of Kurdish descent from
pursuing private commercial and other contacts in Kurdistan.
NO MAGIC SOLUTION
Yuval Steinitz, Israel's strategic affairs and intelligence
minister, said on Friday he knew of no communication between his
government and the KRG about prospective Kurdish independence.
Speaking to Reuters after returning from talks in Washington
this week, Steinitz said Israel had no intention of challenging
U.S. policy in Iraq - though he doubted that it would succeed.
"We very much appreciate the American efforts, but the Iraqi
situation is incomparably difficult and complex, even for the
global power. Not every problem has a magic solution," he said.
Abdul Rahman would not be drawn on why Israel might be
publicly differing with the United States about Iraq's Kurds.
"Generally speaking, governments and political leaders put
the interests of their own country first. These are statements
that Israeli leaders are making without any input from us,"
Abdul Rahman said.
The Obama administration has not directly addressed Israel's
statements about Kurdish independence. A U.S. diplomat in the
region, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said
Israel's position on the Kurds seemed to stem from it seeing
them as a rare "pocket of stability" among menacing neighbours.
The KRG has seized on the Iraqi chaos to expand into
oil-rich new territory but remains wary of declaring
independence, fearful about possible backlash for fellow Kurds
in Iran, Turkey and Syria among other concerns.
"Ultimately it is not even up to the Kurdish leadership if
we go independent. It is up to the Kurdish people," Abdul Rahman
said, noting the call for a referendum on the matter by Masoud
Barzani, president of Iraqi Kurdistan.
"Of course we would want the world to welcome an independent
Kurdistan, but we are realistic and know that for some it will
be difficult to accept at first. However, there are many who are
sympathetic to the idea of independence."
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Miral Fahmy/Mark Heinrich)