* Kurds say still want to work with Baghdad, share oil
profits
* Kurds see 1 million bpd in oil exports by end 2015
* Kirkuk oil included in future exports through Kurdish
pipeline
By David Sheppard
ARBIL, Iraq, June 25 Iraq's self-ruling Kurds
outlined plans on Wednesday to swiftly ramp up oil exports now
that their forces have taken control of Iraq's main northern
oilfields, a move that could tear up the settlement holding Iraq
together since the fall of Saddam Hussein.
Kurdish Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami told
Reuters the Kurds had plans to increase their exports eightfold
by the end of 2015, including by pumping oil from the fields
taken by Kurdish fighters two weeks ago.
"We expect to be able to export 1 million bpd by the end of
next year, including crude from Kirkuk," he said, although he
insisted the Kurds would share the proceeds with Baghdad.
"We want to work with Baghdad under the constitution, and
they will get their share of the oil they export from Kirkuk."
The central government in Iraq firmly opposes Kurdish oil
sales, saying they violate the constitution. Increasing exports
to such levels would radically alter the balance of power in
Iraq, potentially requiring the central government to seek
payment from the Kurds for some revenue, rather than the other
way around.
Two weeks ago Kurdish peshmerga troops took control of
Kirkuk - a city Kurds consider their ancestral capital - and
outlying rural areas rich in oil, expanding their territory by
more than a third.
The Kurds say they were filling a security vacuum after
Iraqi troops fled from Sunni fighters of the hardline Islamic
State in Iraq and the Levant, who seized Mosul, the biggest city
in northern Iraq, at the start of a lightning offensive on June
10.
Hawrami told Reuters the fall of Mosul had transformed Iraq,
suggesting this would require a new settlement over oil rights.
"Resources and revenues must be shared. But pre-Mosul Iraq
has gone and there is now a new reality," Hawrami said during an
interview at his office near the Kurdish regional parliament.
"We will not be dictated to by some people in Baghdad who
want to centralise power, to bully and intimidate. We need a
real federal system based on power sharing and revenue sharing."
Hawrami said fuel shortages in Iraqi Kurdistan created by
the ISIL-led offensive should ease in the next couple of months
as the Kurdish government takes steps to liberalise a part of
the market and help increase imports of gasoline and diesel.
DEAL UNRAVELS
Iraq's Kurds have prospered since the fall of Saddam in 2003
while ruling themselves under a settlement which provided for
all Iraqi oil to be sold by the government in Baghdad and the
Kurdish region given a fixed percentage of the total income.
But that deal has unravelled this year after the Kurds began
pumping their own smaller amounts of oil to port in Turkey and
the central government cut off their share of budget funds. A
tanker of crude from Iraqi Kurdistan was recently delivered into
Israel. The Kurds deny selling oil to Israel.
The 125,000 barrels of oil per day the Kurds have so far
been able to pump abroad provides only a fraction of the money
they have received in the past from Baghdad, but control of the
oil fields in Kirkuk could bring a much larger windfall.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited the Kurdish
capital Arbil on Tuesday to urge the Kurds to support an
inclusive government in Baghdad. But privately some Kurdish
officials suggest they are finished with Iraq and are waiting
for an opportunity to break free, with control over most of the
oil in northern Iraq making that easier to envision.
Western oil firms have rushed to do business with the Kurds,
defying blandishments from Baghdad, which says any such deals
are illegal. About 20 Western energy executives were waiting to
meet Hawrami on Wednesday when Reuters visited his office.
Iraq's northern oil fields around Kirkuk have been cut off
from exports for months because Sunni insurgents have destroyed
the main pipeline to Turkey and threatened any engineers sent to
fix it.
Hawrami said the only reliable way to resume exports was to
hook up Kirkuk to the separate pipeline operated and guarded by
the Kurds.
"We agreed with the North Oil Company and Baghdad to link
the three domes at Kirkuk and other adjacent fields to our
export pipeline about three months ago, and the construction of
the pipeline is already completed. It needs to be tested and
commissioned, but it should not take much time," Hawrami said.
"Baghdad agreed to link into our line as their own pipeline
has been sabotaged so many times. It is now in territory wholly
controlled by insurgents, and even if they could get it back it
would take 6-12 months to repair it as it has been so badly
damaged," he said.
He added that the Kurds would not act on their own: "We need
to have an agreement with Baghdad. We're not going to start
exporting oil from Kirkuk unilaterally."
Hawrami said exports could double "within a month or so" to
around 250,000 bpd and hit 400,000 bpd by the end of 2014.
The Kurdish export pipeline has a capacity of 300,000 bpd
but could be quickly expanded with a few minor tweaks and
additional pumping stations, he said, dismissing the idea that
threats from Baghdad would keep firms from buying Kurdish oil.
"Oil companies and governments around the world are now
showing increasing interest in buying our crude. Many have
already done so," he said.
"Baghdad made the same threats when the big energy companies
first wanted to come and work here," Hawrami said. "We know how
this plays out."
(Editing by Peter Graff and Mohammad Zargham)