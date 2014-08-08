(Updates with quotes, background, details)
ISTANBUL Aug 8 The Kurdistan Regional
Government's (KRG) oil pipeline via Turkey is operating normally
and pumping 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil despite
an advance by Islamic State fighters in northern Iraq, sources
told Reuters on Friday.
"The crude flow is uninterrupted, pumping around 120,000
bpd," one industry source said. "Some fields such as Taq Taq are
actually producing their highest."
The Sunni militants extended their gains on Thursday,
seizing more towns and strengthening their presence near the
Kurdish region in an offensive that has alarmed Baghdad and
regional powers.
Until this week, most of Kurdistan had been protected from
militants by its own armed forces, called the peshmerga.
Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis fleeing the Islamists, including
Christians and Yazidis, have taken refuge in the Kurdish area.
The KRG's independent oil pipeline came online last December
and connects with the Baghdad-controlled federal Kirkuk-Ceyhan
oil pipeline on the Turkish side of the border, carrying Kurdish
crude to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
The federal Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying Kirkuk oil to
Ceyhan has been down after consecutive attacks.
KRG shipped its first independent oil exports via Ceyhan to
world markets in May, but has met strong objections from Baghdad
and efforts to block its shipments as the central government
sees itself as the sole authority on Iraqi oil.
The latest tanker carrying 260,000 barrels of Kurdish oil
left Ceyhan port on Sunday.
Reuters photographs showed what appeared to be Islamic State
fighters controlling a checkpoint at the border area of the
Kurdish semi-autonomous region, little over 30 minutes' drive
from Arbil, a city of 1.5 million that is headquarters of the
Kurdish regional government and many businesses.
The fighters had raised the movement's black flag over the
guard post. However, a Kurdish security official denied that the
militants were in control of the Khazer checkpoint. The regional
government said its forces were advancing and would "defeat the
terrorists", urging people to stay calm.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Dale Hudson)