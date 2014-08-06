ANKARA Aug 6 Turkey has stepped up humanitarian assistance to an estimated 1.5 million people internally displaced by violence in northern Iraq's Kurdish region, Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We have sent thousands of tents as well as more than 200 trucks ... and there will be additional humanitarian assistance because in the Kurdish region, (Iraqi Kurdistan President Masoud) Barzani told me they now have 1.5 million IDPs," Davutoglu said in an interview.

"So this turmoil is really a threat to regional stability, not only to Turkey, to everybody," he said, adding Turkey would take all necessary measures to keep stability around its borders. (Reporting by Nick Tattersall and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)