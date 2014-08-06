ANKARA Aug 6 Turkey has stepped up humanitarian
assistance to an estimated 1.5 million people internally
displaced by violence in northern Iraq's Kurdish region, Turkish
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We have sent thousands of tents as well as more than 200
trucks ... and there will be additional humanitarian assistance
because in the Kurdish region, (Iraqi Kurdistan President
Masoud) Barzani told me they now have 1.5 million IDPs,"
Davutoglu said in an interview.
"So this turmoil is really a threat to regional stability,
not only to Turkey, to everybody," he said, adding Turkey would
take all necessary measures to keep stability around its
borders.
