Aug 3 German airline Deutsche Lufthansa
said it would resume flights to and from Arbil in
northern Iraq starting on Monday, but would continue to avoid
airspace above the area controlled by the Islamic State militant
group.
Flights to Asia and other parts of the Middle East also
would continue to detour around Iraq, Europe's largest airline
by revenue said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
The changes in flight routes would apply to Lufthansa,
Lufthansa Cargo, Austrian Airlines and Swiss, the carrier said,
adding that the new flight routes would not significantly
lengthen flight times.
Lufthansa's decision came a day after Royal Jordanian
- one of the main airlines serving Iraq - said it had
suspended all flights to Baghdad for at least 24 hours for
security reasons.
Major airlines last week decided to stop flights to certain
conflict areas, a move that came in the wake of the June 17
downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 over an embattled zone
in eastern Ukraine, which killed 298 people aboard.
Air France-KLM, Britain's Virgin Atlantic,
Air Berlin and Poland's LOT were among the
carriers that last week suspended flights over Iraq for security
reasons.
Lufthansa, which operates two flights a week to
Kurdish-controlled Arbil and whose Austrian Airlines unit has a
daily flight, had on Friday said it had decided not to fly over
Iraq until and including Sunday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Paul Simao)