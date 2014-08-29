BERLIN Aug 29 Lufthansa and unit Austrian Airlines are resuming flights to Arbil in northern Iraq, after suspending them earlier this month, the airline said on Friday.

Lufthansa said the city lies outside of the conflict zone controlled by Islamic State.

"According to the most recent assessments, the security situation allows for safe flight operations to Arbil," it said in a statement.

However, it will continue to avoid Iraqi airspace on transit flights, such as on routes to the Middle East or Asia.

Lufthansa flies from Frankfurt to Arbil twice a week, while Austrian operates a daily flight from Vienna. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)