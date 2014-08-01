FRANKFURT Aug 1 Deutsche Lufthansa
said on Friday it had decided not to fly over Iraq until and
including Sunday, effective immediately.
The airline said, based on its own evaluations, there was
currently no danger in flying over Iraq, or for Lufthansa and
Austrian Airlines flights to the northern city of Arbil.
"Nevertheless and as a precautionary measure the Lufthansa
Group has decided to avoid Iraqi air space effective immediately
and including Sunday," the company said in a statement.
Lufthansa added that normally it operates two flights a week
to Arbil and its Austrian Airlines unit operates a daily flight.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has restricted U.S.
airlines from flying at or below 30,000 feet (9,100 m) over
Iraq, citing a "potentially hazardous situation created by the
armed conflict" there.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alison Williams)