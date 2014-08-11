BAGHDAD Aug 11 Nuri al-Maliki's political allies said on Monday the man replacing him as Iraq's prime minister has no legitimacy, cranking up political tensions as a Sunni insurgency threatens the country.

Reading a statement on state television, Khalaf Abdul-Samad, a member of Maliki's Dawa Party, said new prime minister Haider al-Abadi "only represents himself", as a grim-faced Maliki stood beside him.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)