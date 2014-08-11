UPDATE 1-Oil prices claw back some losses, but oversupply still weighs
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices
BAGHDAD Aug 11 Nuri al-Maliki's political allies said on Monday the man replacing him as Iraq's prime minister has no legitimacy, cranking up political tensions as a Sunni insurgency threatens the country.
Reading a statement on state television, Khalaf Abdul-Samad, a member of Maliki's Dawa Party, said new prime minister Haider al-Abadi "only represents himself", as a grim-faced Maliki stood beside him.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices
PILILLA, Philippines, April 20 Wind turbines are helping the Philippines diversify its energy sources beyond fossil fuels and generating not only power, but jobs, revenue and interest among thousands of curious tourists.