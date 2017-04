UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Thursday welcomed the decision of Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki to step aside and his pledge of support for Haider al-Abadi as his successor.

"He (Ban) looks forward to the swift formation of an inclusive, broad-based government," Ban's press office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Eric Beech)