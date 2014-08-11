BAGHDAD Aug 11 Nuri al-Maliki said on Monday the president's decision to name a replacement for him as prime minister was a "dangerous violation" of the constitution.

Delivering a speech broadcast on television and flanked by political allies promised "we will fix the mistake".

He told the army and security forces they were engaged in a sacred battle against Islamic State Sunni militants, who have again swept through the north. (Writing by Michael Georgy)