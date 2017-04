Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki speaks during a news conference after a meeting with speaker of parliament Salim al-Jabouri in Baghdad July 26, 2014. Gunmen in army uniforms have seized a senior local official and prominent member of a Sunni Islamist party from his... REUTERS/Stringer (IRAQ - Tags: POLITICS HEADSHOT)

BAGHDAD Iraq's Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki ordered the air force to support Kurdish forces who were routed by Islamic State fighters in the country's north on Sunday, state television reported on Monday.

A senior Kurdish official who said Kurdish forces were planning a counter-offensive called on the United States to arm the Kurds for "the sake of defeating terrorism."

