BAGHDAD, July 9 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki said on Wednesday the Kurdish-controlled city of Arbil
was becoming an operations base for the Islamic State militant
group that seized swathes of northern and western Iraq last
month.
Maliki is under pressure as Sunni Muslim militants, led by
the al Qaeda offshoot Islamic State, hold large parts of the
north and west of the country and have threatened to march on
the capital.
"We will never be silent about Arbil becoming a base for the
operations of the Islamic State and Baathists and Al Qaeda and
the terrorists," Maliki said in his weekly televised address.
Maliki's relationship with Kurdish President Massoud Barzani
has deteriorated amid the sectarian insurgency that has
threatened to split the country.
Barzani last week asked the parliament of the autonomous
Kurdish region to plan a referendum on Kurdish independence,
signalling his impatience with Baghdad.
Maliki, meanwhile, has accused the Kurds of exploiting the
crisis to push for statehood.
Many Sunni Muslims who fled the mostly Sunni northern city
of Mosul during the militants' offensive have ended up in Arbil.
"These are politicians in the Sunni community and they have
been deprived of participating in the political process," one
senior Kurdish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity
this week to Reuters.
(Reporting By Isra'a El Rubei'i and Ned Parker; Writing by
Maggie Fick; editing by Ralph Boulton)