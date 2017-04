Baghdad Aug 10 Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who faces mounting pressure to drop his bid for a third term, will deliver an important speech on television on Sunday night, state television reported.

Maliki, seen as a sectarian ruler, has defied calls by Sunnis, Kurds, some fellow Shi'ites and regional power broker Iran to step aside for a less polarising figure. (Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Sandra Maler)